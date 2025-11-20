Breaking Defense reported Tuesday that Lt. Gen. Dale White has been nominated to serve as direct reporting portfolio manager, or DRPM, for critical major weapons systems, a new role that centralizes oversight of several of the U.S. Air Force’s highest-stakes programs.

According to a congressional notice, White was also nominated for promotion to the rank of general. The Senate received his nomination from President Trump on Tuesday.

If confirmed, White will report directly to Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg and supervise the B-21 family of systems, VC-25B presidential airlift, F-47 family of systems, the LGM-35A Sentinel and Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile systems, according to the Air Force.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Dale White?

White currently serves as military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics at the Pentagon. In this role, he oversees research and development, testing, production, product support and modernization of a portfolio of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion per year.

Before his current role, the lieutenant general was the program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

His previous roles include PEO for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and special operations forces; senior materiel leader and system program director for the B-21 Raider Program at the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Oﬃce; and executive oﬃcer to the commander of Air Force Materiel Command.

The Dallas Baptist University graduate holds an MBA from the University of New Mexico’s Robert O. Anderson School of Management.