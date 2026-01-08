The Senate has confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army.

According to a congressional notice, the confirmation vote took place Tuesday, following LaNeve’s nomination by the Trump administration in October 2025. LaNeve will succeed Gen. James Mingus, who has served in the position since January 2024, Breaking Defense reported.

Who Is Christopher LaNeve?

LaNeve was appointed senior military assistant to the secretary of defense in March and has since served as an adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth , recipient of the 2025 Wash100 Award . As Hegseth’s chief military liaison, LaNeve has worked with the Joint Staff, combatant commands and other agencies on policy and associated matters.

What Roles Did LaNeve Hold Early in His Military Career?

He previously commanded the Eighth Army in Korea and earlier served as special assistant to the commanding general of Army Forces Command. He was commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, deputy chief of staff of Army Forces Command, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command and deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division.