White House. President Trump's EO seeks to prioritize warfighters by directing changes to defense contracting practices.
President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reshaping defense contracting by restricting stock buybacks, corporate distributions and executive compensation practices as part of efforts to prioritize warfighters.
Photo: U.S. White House / Wikimedia
//

Trump Directs Changes to Defense Contracting Practices to Prioritize Warfighters

3 mins read

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reshaping defense contracting by restricting stock buybacks, corporate distributions and executive compensation practices that the administration says undermine military readiness.

According to a White House fact sheet published Wednesday, the EO aims to ensure that defense companies focus on innovation, production capacity and on-time delivery of capabilities to meet the needs of U.S. warfighters.

The executive order came roughly two months after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a previous Wash100 awardee, unveiled sweeping Pentagon acquisition reforms designed to speed up capability delivery, boost commercial technology use and hold industry accountable for performance. 

Trump Directs Changes to Defense Contracting Practices to Prioritize Warfighters

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 and be part of the conversation shaping the future of U.S. military capabilities. Hear directly from decision-makers and innovators advancing next-generation defense technologies, and learn how your organization can stay competitive as acquisition becomes faster and more agile. Reserve your spot today!

What Does the EO Require of the Secretary of War?

Under the EO, the secretary of war should identify defense contractors that fail to invest their own capital in production capacity, underperform, or maintain inadequate production speed while spending heavily on stock buybacks or other corporate payouts. The policy provides identified vendors with the opportunity to submit remediation plans or coordinate with the secretary to address performance issues. 

If those efforts fail or disputes remain unresolved, the secretary is authorized to pursue enforcement actions, including exercising authorities under the Defense Production Act, amending existing contracts, or using other contract enforcement mechanisms.

Future contracts must allow the secretary to cap executive base salaries at current levels when vendors experience such issues and examine executive incentives to ensure they are directly linked to efforts that prioritize warfighters’ needs.

The EO also requires the secretary to consider denying new advocacy cases or ceasing advocacy efforts for underperforming companies competing for foreign military or direct commercial sales.

What Is the Role of the SEC Under the Executive Order?

Under the policy, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission should reassess safe-harbor protections for defense contractors identified as underperforming.

What Did Trump Say About Executive Pay & Stock Buybacks?

Trump said his administration will cap executive compensation at $5 million and prohibit defense contractors from conducting stock buybacks or paying dividends to shareholders, according to Federal News Network.

“All United State Defense Contractors, and the Defense Industry as a whole, BEWARE: While we make the best Military Equipment in the World (No other Country is even close!), Defense Contractors are currently issuing massive Dividends to their Shareholders and massive Stock Buybacks, at the expense and detriment of investing in Plants and Equipment. This situation will no longer be allowed or tolerated!” Trump said Wednesday in a post on Truth Social.

Related Articles

Army Vice Chief of Staff Christopher LaNeve. The Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as Army vice chief of staff.
Senate Confirms Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as Army Vice Chief of Staff

The Senate has confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will convene senior Army leaders and industry stakeholders for keynotes, panels and GovCon networking focused on how the revitalized service is reshaping contracting, modernization and technology efforts to deliver on its 2030 goals. Register now to join the event. According to a congressional notice, the confirmation vote took place Tuesday, following LaNeve’s nomination by the Trump administration in October 2025. LaNeve will succeed Gen. James Mingus, who has served in the position since January 2024,

Cameron Stanley. The defense tech executive has emerged as the frontrunner for the Pentagon CDAO role.
Cameron Stanley Emerges as Top Candidate for Pentagon CDAO Role

Cameron Stanley, a defense technology executive, has emerged as the top candidate for the chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, or CDAO, position at the Department of War, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. According to sources, Stanley could assume the role in January. Join us for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, featuring top voices from agencies and industry. Sign up now to explore cutting-edge use cases and be part of the conversation shaping the future of AI in government. What’s Behind the Leadership Change at the Pentagon CDAO Office? The news comes nearly a month after

The Department of War logo. DOW will receive a $1.5 trillion budget in fiscal 2027 under the president's proposal
Trump Wants $1.5T Defense Funding for FY 2027 to Build ‘Dream Military’

President Donald Trump has proposed a $1.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2027 to build what he described as the “Dream Military.” In a Truth Social post Wednesday, the president said the increased defense spending will be offset by the “tremendous income” generated by his tariffs. “After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars,” he wrote on the social