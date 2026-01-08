The Department of War logo. DOW will receive a $1.5 trillion budget in fiscal 2027 under the president's proposal
President Donald Trump said raising the military budget to $1.5 trillion in fiscal 2027 will enable the nation to counter adversaries.
Trump Wants $1.5T Defense Funding for FY 2027 to Build ‘Dream Military’

President Donald Trump has proposed a $1.5 trillion budget for fiscal year 2027 to build what he described as the “Dream Military.”

In a Truth Social post Wednesday, the president said the increased defense spending will be offset by the “tremendous income” generated by his tariffs.

“After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars,” he wrote on the social media site. “This will allow us to build the ‘Dream Military’ that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe.”

What Is the US Defense Budget for Fiscal Year 2026?

The president’s proposed budget would be a significant funding boost for the Pentagon, which will receive $900.6 billion under the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, signed into law on Dec. 19. The defense policy bill allocates funding for shipbuilding, munitions and vehicle procurements, and initiatives such as the Golden Dome for America.

Trump Wants $1.5T Defense Funding for FY 2027 to Build 'Dream Military'

Why Did Trump Call Out Defense Contractors?

In another social media post, Trump called out the defense industrial base for the slow delivery of critical equipment.

The president said defense contractors are “issuing massive Dividends to their Shareholders and massive Stock Buybacks” instead of investing in modern production plants that will manufacture and maintain future military equipment.

“Defense Companies are not producing our Great Military Equipment rapidly enough and, once produced, not maintaining it properly or quickly,” he stated.

He warned that he will block dividends and stock buybacks until problems are resolved.

The White House issued the Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting executive order on Wednesday, directing the secretary of war to identify underperforming contractors. 

Related Articles

Army Vice Chief of Staff Christopher LaNeve. The Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as Army vice chief of staff.
Senate Confirms Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as Army Vice Chief of Staff

The Senate has confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve as vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will convene senior Army leaders and industry stakeholders for keynotes, panels and GovCon networking focused on how the revitalized service is reshaping contracting, modernization and technology efforts to deliver on its 2030 goals. Register now to join the event. According to a congressional notice, the confirmation vote took place Tuesday, following LaNeve’s nomination by the Trump administration in October 2025. LaNeve will succeed Gen. James Mingus, who has served in the position since January 2024,

Cameron Stanley. The defense tech executive has emerged as the frontrunner for the Pentagon CDAO role.
Cameron Stanley Emerges as Top Candidate for Pentagon CDAO Role

Cameron Stanley, a defense technology executive, has emerged as the top candidate for the chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, or CDAO, position at the Department of War, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. According to sources, Stanley could assume the role in January. Join us for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, featuring top voices from agencies and industry. Sign up now to explore cutting-edge use cases and be part of the conversation shaping the future of AI in government. What’s Behind the Leadership Change at the Pentagon CDAO Office? The news comes nearly a month after

White House. President Trump's EO seeks to prioritize warfighters by directing changes to defense contracting practices.
Trump Directs Changes to Defense Contracting Practices to Prioritize Warfighters

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reshaping defense contracting by restricting stock buybacks, corporate distributions and executive compensation practices that the administration says undermine military readiness. According to a White House fact sheet published Wednesday, the EO aims to ensure that defense companies focus on innovation, production capacity and on-time delivery of capabilities to meet the needs of U.S. warfighters. The executive order came roughly two months after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a previous Wash100 awardee, unveiled sweeping Pentagon acquisition reforms designed to speed up capability delivery, boost commercial technology use and hold industry accountable