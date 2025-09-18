Savannah River National Laboratory has named Dana Hewit as its deputy laboratory director for operations. Hewit, who previously led the Office of Integrated Performance Management at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will officially join SRNL in mid-October, the South Carolina lab said Monday.

In her new role, she will oversee the laboratory’s facilities and infrastructure and ensure that SRNL is operating safely, securely, efficiently and in compliance with the Department of Energy’s mission.

“I am honored to join SRNL at such an exciting time for the laboratory,” stated the official “I look forward to working with the talented operations team and staff across the lab to build on SRNL’s strong foundation of safety, security and mission support.”

Who Is Dana Hewit?

At ORNL, Hewit served as director of the Office of Integrated Performance Management. In the role, she was in charge of contractor assurance and performance management systems and aided the deputy director of operators in developing and implementing lab’s mission support strategy. She joined ORNL in 2020 as chief operations officer for the Physical Sciences Directorate.

Hewit also held leadership roles at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Idaho National Laboratory earlier in her career.

“Dana brings deep experience in laboratory operations and a proven record of leadership,” stated Johney Green, director of SRNL. “Her expertise will be instrumental in strengthening SRNL’s operational capabilities as we continue to expand our mission impact.”

Hewit holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Central Florida.