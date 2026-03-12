Daniel Morgan. DOT’s first chief chief data officer at DOT has been named chief product and technology officer.
Photo: Department of Transportation
Daniel Morgan Named DOT Chief Product & Technology Officer

2 mins read

Daniel Morgan, the Department of Transportation’s inaugural chief data officer, has been appointed as DOT’s chief product and technology officer and has joined the Senior Executive Service. 

In a LinkedIn post, Morgan said the move marks a new chapter after more than a decade overseeing DOT’s enterprise data strategy. He also highlighted the collaborative nature of his work, noting that many of the recognitions earned during his tenure reflected team accomplishments across the department.

“Data will always be a team sport, and I am proud of all we got done – inside DOT, across government and with the Chief Data Officers’ Council,” he added.

What Were Morgan’s Responsibilities as DOT’s Chief Data Officer?

As DOT’s first chief data officer, Morgan led the department’s data program and data compliance efforts.

In this capacity, he managed DOT’s data strategy, oversaw data quality initiatives, and supported data sharing and development of data products to inform decision-making across the department.

Who Is Daniel Morgan?

Morgan is a federal data leader who joined DOT in 2014 after serving as an associate director at PhaseOne Consulting Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously served as vice chair of the CDO Council from 2020 to 2023.

Earlier in his career, he held managerial and senior consultancy roles at Accenture, RGS Associates and SENSA Solutions. As a management consultant, he advised clients on IT governance, enterprise architecture and open government initiatives.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

