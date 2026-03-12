The U.S. Army is expanding its use of enterprise contracts to streamline procurement, promote competition and leverage enterprisewide buying power as part of efforts to modernize acquisition.

The Army’s push toward enterprise contracts reflects ongoing changes in how the service approaches acquisition and modernization. Reserve your seat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to hear from government and industry leaders discussing priorities, technology developments and other trends shaping the military service.

The service said Wednesday it has awarded 14 enterprise contracts in the past eight months, consolidating 118 separate agreements into unified vehicles and enabling the Army to achieve an 88 percent reduction in total contracts.

According to the Army, the contract consolidation reduces administrative workload, eliminates redundant procurement processes and could generate up to $5.3 billion in savings over the life of the initial contracts.

How Do Enterprise Contracts Transform Army Procurement?

Enterprise contracts allow the Army to purchase technology and services under a single enterprisewide agreement with pre-negotiated pricing and terms, reducing the need for repeated negotiations.

“Our strategic shift to enterprise contracts is fundamental to how we modernize the force,” said Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology. “By consolidating hundreds of disparate contracts, we are leveraging the Army’s buying power at an enterprise scale, which has potential to yield billions in taxpayer savings and streamline acquisition processes.”

The contracts also use an “a la carte” purchasing model, allowing program managers to order only the commercial products or services needed.

Danielle Moyer, executive director of Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, said the Army uses its collective buying power to negotiate significant discounts and overall spending reductions, noting that the terms and prices are pre-negotiated and available to all users without additional fees.

“It creates fairness and predictability across all parties and avoids industry having to answer the same questions to different contracting officers within the Army on the same product they sell over and over,” Moyer added.

What’s Next for Army Enterprise Contracting?

The Army said the next phase of enterprise contracting could consolidate hundreds more agreements, particularly for software and digital platforms.

“We will continue to aggressively expand this model across the force, especially for our most critical software and digital platforms, as it is essential to driving modernization and delivering predictable, rapid capabilities into the hands of our warfighters,” said Leonel Garciga, the Army’s chief information officer and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

How Do Enterprise Contracts Align With the Army’s Acquisition Modernization Efforts?

The strategy aligns with broader Army modernization initiatives, including the Army Contract Writing System, which replaced the legacy Standard Procurement System; the creation of portfolio acquisition executives to consolidate oversight of acquisition activities; and the Pathway for Innovation and Technology office, which works to accelerate collaboration with nontraditional vendors and adoption of emerging technologies.