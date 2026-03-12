Top 10 Leaderboard in the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote Competition week 5
2026 Wash100 Popular Vote leaderboard week 5
Aretum’s Rohit Gupta Soars as Northrop Grumman’s Kathy Warden Gains Ground in Wash100 Popular Vote

The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote race is deep into the middle of the competition with supporters across the government contracting community continuing to rally behind their favorite leaders. 

The Wash100 Popular Vote is an annual contest where the GovCon community can show their support for the most influential government and industry leaders recognized by the prestigious Wash100 Award.

Hung Cao, under secretary of the Navy, has widened his lead and now holds 2,206 votes, maintaining a commanding first-place position as the competition heads deeper into its latest week.

But the race is far from over—and several leaders remain within striking distance as voting activity continues to surge. Vote for your favorite Wash100 winners today to see them advance!

Rubio, Gabbard Battle for Top Spots

Holding steady in second place is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has earned 1,541 votes so far, but Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem are right on his heels.

The battle for the top five remains one of the most closely watched dynamics in this year’s competition. Will we see industry break in? Cast your votes today!  

How Is the Top 10 Changing? 

Beyond the top tier, the competition is intensifying between industry and government as executives and officials climb the leaderboard.

Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels is holding strong in sixth place with 931 votes, followed by Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in seventh place with 860 votes.

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler holds eighth place with 490 votes, but the fight for the top 10 is tightening.

Rohit Gupta, president of Aretum, is one of the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping three spots to ninth place with 404 votes as supporters rally behind him.

Just behind him is AT&T Public Sector President Tang Pham, who now sits in 10th place with 403 votes — only a single vote separating the two.

Who Will Excel in Tight Races Across the Board? 

Several leaders are clustered closely together just outside the top 10, meaning a surge of votes could quickly shake up the rankings.

Gen. Michael Guetlein of the U.S. Space Force currently holds 392 votes, followed by SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh with 361 votes.

Seven-time Wash100 winner, Parsons Chair, President and CEO Carey Smith ranks 13th with 327 votes, while Department of War CISO Kirsten Davies follows closely with 302 votes.

Other GovCon leaders drawing strong support in the vote include 2025 Popular Vote winner DeEtte Gray, president of U.S. operations at CACI, who currently ranks 15th with 297 votes. Close behind is Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal, in 16th place with 285 votes, while John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI, holds 17th place with 269 votes, reflecting continued engagement from the GovCon community as the competition progresses.

With many candidates separated by fewer than 50 votes, the middle of the leaderboard remains one of the most energetic parts of the competition.

Every Vote Can Shift the Rankings

Further down the list, several leaders are still making moves.

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, climbed two spots to reach 137 votes, while Northrop Grumman Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden moved up one position with 133 votes.

Srini Attili, CEO of SAIC, currently holds 18th place with 229 votes, narrowly ahead of John Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, who sits in 19th place with 228 votes, underscoring how tightly grouped candidates are in the middle of the leaderboard.

John Heneghan, president of ECS, ranks 20th with 213 votes, followed by Daniel Driscoll, Secretary of the U.S. Army, in 21st place with 204 votes. Just behind him is Michael Duffey, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of War, who currently holds 22nd place with 194 votes.

Further down the leaderboard, Matt Tait, CEO of ManTech, sits in 23rd place with 174 votes, followed by La’Naia Jones, chief information officer at the Central Intelligence Agency, in 24th place with 166 votes. Sonny Bhagowalia, assistant secretary and chief information officer at the Department of Homeland Security, currently holds 25th place with 160 votes.

Rounding out this group, Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency stands in 26th place with 150 votes, while Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, holds 27th place with 137 votes, reflecting the broad representation of defense, intelligence and industry leaders competing in the Wash100 Popular Vote.

Will You Cast Your Vote in the Wash100 Popular Vote? 

The Wash100 Popular Vote gives the GovCon community an opportunity to support the leaders shaping the future of government and industry.

With rankings shifting daily and several tight races forming across the leaderboard, every vote can make a difference.

Visit the Wash100 Popular Vote page today to cast your ballot and help determine which leaders rise to the top of the 2026 Wash100 rankings.

