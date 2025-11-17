Quantum computing. DARPA will welcome new entrants its program to advance the development of quantum computers
DARPA has issued a program announcement for companies that wish to participate in its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which aims to advance the development of a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033.
Photo by Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock
DARPA Launches 2026 QBI Opportunity to Advance Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office has launched the 2026 edition of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which aims to identify approaches for utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

According to a notice posted on SAM.gov Friday, the agency is opening the program to new entrants to ensure that it can find and evaluate all potential approaches.

The QBI program commenced in 2024 with the goal to build utility-scale quantum computing, or USQC, by 2033. The agency recently named 11 companies that will advance to the next step of the program, a yearlong research and development phase to refine proposed approaches.

What Research Is DARPA Seeking Through QBIT Calls?

DARPA intends to issue requests for proposals for approaches that address various QBI topics, or QBITs. QBITs will focus on technical challenges that must be resolved to design, build and operate a quantum computer.

DARPA plans to verify and validate proposed paths through three stages: describing a candidate system, outlining a research and development plan to realize it, and assessing whether the concept can be built and operated as intended.

The agency intends to award other transaction agreements for eligible approaches. 

Related Articles

Chance Saltzman. The USSF CSO said the Space Force must remain adaptable as technologies and threats evolve.
Space Force’s Vector 2025 to Guide Service Transformation

The U.S. Space Force has released Vector 2025, a consolidated reference outlining the direction and momentum the service intends to maintain as it continues its transition into a warfighting organization. According to the service branch, the document compiles the core concepts, priorities and service-level activities that underpin the Space Force’s approach to space superiority. Gen. Chance Saltzman, Space Force’s chief of space operations and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the publication is not a plan or strategy, but a “vector” meant to help Guardians understand how ongoing initiatives connect across doctrine, force design and day-to-day operations. What Does Vector

DARPA logo. DART and MSAI topped DARPA’s 2025 Triage Challenge.
DARPA Triage Challenge Names DART, MSAI as Top Performers in Second-Year Event

DARPA has completed the second year of its Triage Challenge, awarding top spots to DART in the systems competition and MSAI in the data category as competing teams advanced new approaches to medical assessment during mass-casualty incidents. The program, launched to accelerate scalable and accurate triage tools for military and civilian crises, is now advancing to its final 2026 competition, DARPA said Friday. DARPA’s latest Triage Challenge results highlight how emerging technologies — from advanced robotics to data-driven assessment tools — are reshaping emergency response in both military and civilian settings. These rapid innovations in medical readiness and crisis care

U.S. Army official seal. The Army reported progress in its implementation of an automated contract writing system
Army’s ACWS Adoption Accelerates With Over 45,000 Contract Actions Logged in FY25

The Army Contract Writing System, or ACWS, processed 45,324 contract actions in fiscal year 2025, a significant increase compared to 3,022 contract actions in FY24 and 95 in FY23. The total obligated value ACWS processed grew from $39 million in FY23 to $24 million in FY24 and reached $17 billion in FY25, the Army said Friday.  In total, the platform supports 7,273 users across commands within the continental United States and other regions like Asia, Europe and South America. What Is the ACWS? First rolled out in 2023, ACWS automates and streamlines the way contracting officers write and manage contracts.