The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office has launched the 2026 edition of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which aims to identify approaches for utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

According to a notice posted on SAM.gov Friday, the agency is opening the program to new entrants to ensure that it can find and evaluate all potential approaches.

The QBI program commenced in 2024 with the goal to build utility-scale quantum computing, or USQC, by 2033. The agency recently named 11 companies that will advance to the next step of the program, a yearlong research and development phase to refine proposed approaches.

What Research Is DARPA Seeking Through QBIT Calls?

DARPA intends to issue requests for proposals for approaches that address various QBI topics, or QBITs. QBITs will focus on technical challenges that must be resolved to design, build and operate a quantum computer.

DARPA plans to verify and validate proposed paths through three stages: describing a candidate system, outlining a research and development plan to realize it, and assessing whether the concept can be built and operated as intended.

The agency intends to award other transaction agreements for eligible approaches.