Northrop's Project Talon. The Air Force designated the Project Talon prototype as YFQ-48A as part of the CCA program.
The U.S. Air Force has designated Northrop Grumman’s semi-autonomous prototype aircraft, Project Talon, as YFQ-48A as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.
Photo: U.S. Air Force courtesy of Northrop Grumman
//

Northrop’s Talon Prototype Gets Air Force MDS Designation

3 mins read

The U.S. Air Force has designated Northrop Grumman’s semi-autonomous prototype aircraft, Project Talon, as YFQ-48A as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, DVIDS reported.

According to the report, the Mission Design Series, or MDS, designation reflects the service branch’s commitment to rapidly deliver new capabilities to warfighters.

“We are encouraged by Northrop Grumman’s continued investment in developing advanced semi-autonomous capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft. “Their approach aligns with our strategy to foster competition, drive industry innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology at speed and scale.”

Get the latest business opportunities in autonomous aircraft at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! Hear directly from top Pentagon officials like Michael Duffey, under secretary for acquisition and sustainment. Get your pressing questions answered during his Q&A session. Sign up today!

What Is Project Talon?

Project Talon is an autonomous aircraft designed to fly alongside manned fighter jets. The recently-launched initiative is the latest addition to Northrop’s portfolio of autonomous systems and seeks to advance collaboration between manned and uncrewed aircraft.

Launched in early December, the project builds on Northrop’s seven decades of experience in autonomy and is supported by the company’s autonomous testbed ecosystem, called Beacon.

What Is Air Force CCA?

CCA is a component of the Next Generation Air Dominance Family of Systems and seeks to integrate open-systems architectures to facilitate the continuous iteration of autonomy and mission systems capabilities. The program aims to deliver affordable, advanced semi-autonomous aircraft to complement and augment the Air Force’s fleet of manned fighter jets to improve combat effectiveness and operational flexibility in contested environments.

The program implements a multifaceted learning campaign that includes vendor-led developmental testing, independent assessments at Edwards Air Force Base in California and operational evaluation by the Experimental Operations Unit at Nellis AFB in Nevada.

In August, an aircraft prototype developed by General Atomics for the Air Force’s CCA program performed its inaugural flight at a test location in California. The YFQ-42A test flight generated data to support continued assessments of the platform’s flight autonomy, mission system integration and airworthiness.

In 2024, General Atomics and Anduril were selected to build production-representative prototypes under the CCA program

In March, the Air Force officially designated CCA prototypes from General Atomics and Anduril as YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A, respectively.

The service expects to make an Increment 1 production decision in fiscal year 2026.

Related Articles

Juliane Gallina. The former CIA executive is joining Lavrock Ventures. She also worked at the NRO and served in the U.S. Navy
Juliane Gallina Leaves CIA for Lavrock Ventures

Juliane Gallina, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined the Arlington, Va.-based Lavrock Ventures as a partner after 12 years at the CIA in two tours. Who Is Juliane Gallina? Gallina is a veteran intelligence and national security professional. In addition to most recently serving as deputy director for digital innovation at the CIA, she also served as associate deputy director for digital innovation and a dual-hatted role as chief information officer and director of information technology enterprise. Prior to joining the CIA, Gallina was vice president of federal key accounts at IBM. She began her federal career as a cryptologic officer in the

The FDA logo. FDA seeks input on a venture capital-backed contract model.
FDA Seeks Feedback on Venture Capital-Backed Contract Model

The Food and Drug Administration is exploring a new federal contracting structure that aims to provide venture capital-backed startups with a more direct pathway to compete for agency work related to public health innovation. Through a newly-issued request for information, venture capital firms are invited to comment on the proposed contract vehicle that would allow companies within an approved portfolio to compete for task orders supporting FDA missions, the agency said on Dec. 19. The approach is designed to reduce reliance on traditional prime contractors and speed access to emerging technologies. Federal healthcare agencies are navigating major shifts in technology,

The Pentagon. The War Department provided guidance on alternative, non-CAC authentication.
Pentagon Issues New Guidance on Alternative Login Methods for DOW Systems

The Department of War has issued new guidance expanding approved login options beyond the Common Access Card, allowing alternative authentication methods when CAC use is impractical or infeasible, Federal News Network reported Friday. The policy is outlined in a recent memorandum titled “Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Unclassified & Secret DoD Networks.” This clarifies when users may access War Department systems without CAC or public key infrastructure credentials and identifies approved non-PKI authentication tools by system risk level and use case. What Does the New Memo Change? The memo formalizes the use of non-CAC, non-PKI multi-factor authentication across a defined set