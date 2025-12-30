Platte Moring, inspector general for the Department of War. Moring has been confirmed by the Senate as inspector general
Platte Moring, the Department of War's 10th Senate-confirmed inspector general, previously served as deputy general counsel in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Photo: Platte Moring / LinkedIn
//

Platte Moring Sworn In as New DOW Inspector General

2 mins read

Platte Moring has officially assumed his role as the Department of War’s 10th Senate-confirmed Inspector General.

The Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General said on Dec. 22 that Moring has taken his oath of office following the Senate’s confirmation of his presidential nomination.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals in the Office of Inspector General to conduct independent and impactful oversight to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Department’s global programs and operations,” he stated.

Who Is Platte Moring?

Moring brings to the role extensive experience in the public sector and in private law practice. From 2019 to 2021, he held the role of deputy general counsel in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He also served in the Department of Justice, where he investigated and prosecuted fraud, and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

More recently, he was an adjunct professor at The Citadel and The College of Charleston School of Law.

Outside of his legal career, Moring is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He received the Bronze Star.

What Are the Responsibilities of an Inspector General?

As inspector general, Moring will ensure accountability at the Pentagon. He will also be in charge of publishing oversight reports that identify and provide recommendations on how the department can address inefficiencies. 

During his confirmation hearing in September, Moring told the Senate Armed Services Committee that his approach to “the inspector general’s mission of promoting economy, efficiency and effectiveness in the department will be to painstakingly pursue the facts of each matter with the intent of achieving justice and accountability.”

Related Articles

Northrop's Project Talon. The Air Force designated the Project Talon prototype as YFQ-48A as part of the CCA program.
Northrop’s Talon Prototype Gets Air Force MDS Designation

The U.S. Air Force has designated Northrop Grumman’s semi-autonomous prototype aircraft, Project Talon, as YFQ-48A as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, DVIDS reported. According to the report, the Mission Design Series, or MDS, designation reflects the service branch’s commitment to rapidly deliver new capabilities to warfighters. “We are encouraged by Northrop Grumman’s continued investment in developing advanced semi-autonomous capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft. “Their approach aligns with our strategy to foster competition, drive industry innovation and deliver cutting-edge technology at speed and scale.” Get the latest business opportunities in

The FDA logo. FDA seeks input on a venture capital-backed contract model.
FDA Seeks Feedback on Venture Capital-Backed Contract Model

The Food and Drug Administration is exploring a new federal contracting structure that aims to provide venture capital-backed startups with a more direct pathway to compete for agency work related to public health innovation. Through a newly-issued request for information, venture capital firms are invited to comment on the proposed contract vehicle that would allow companies within an approved portfolio to compete for task orders supporting FDA missions, the agency said on Dec. 19. The approach is designed to reduce reliance on traditional prime contractors and speed access to emerging technologies. Federal healthcare agencies are navigating major shifts in technology,

The Pentagon. The War Department provided guidance on alternative, non-CAC authentication.
Pentagon Issues New Guidance on Alternative Login Methods for DOW Systems

The Department of War has issued new guidance expanding approved login options beyond the Common Access Card, allowing alternative authentication methods when CAC use is impractical or infeasible, Federal News Network reported Friday. The policy is outlined in a recent memorandum titled “Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Unclassified & Secret DoD Networks.” This clarifies when users may access War Department systems without CAC or public key infrastructure credentials and identifies approved non-PKI authentication tools by system risk level and use case. What Does the New Memo Change? The memo formalizes the use of non-CAC, non-PKI multi-factor authentication across a defined set