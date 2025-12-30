Platte Moring Sworn In as New DOW Inspector General

Platte Moring has officially assumed his role as the Department of War’s 10th Senate-confirmed Inspector General.

The Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General said on Dec. 22 that Moring has taken his oath of office following the Senate’s confirmation of his presidential nomination.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals in the Office of Inspector General to conduct independent and impactful oversight to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Department’s global programs and operations,” he stated.

Who Is Platte Moring?

Moring brings to the role extensive experience in the public sector and in private law practice. From 2019 to 2021, he held the role of deputy general counsel in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He also served in the Department of Justice, where he investigated and prosecuted fraud, and the U.S. Court of International Trade.

More recently, he was an adjunct professor at The Citadel and The College of Charleston School of Law.

Outside of his legal career, Moring is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He received the Bronze Star.

What Are the Responsibilities of an Inspector General?

As inspector general, Moring will ensure accountability at the Pentagon. He will also be in charge of publishing oversight reports that identify and provide recommendations on how the department can address inefficiencies.

During his confirmation hearing in September, Moring told the Senate Armed Services Committee that his approach to “the inspector general’s mission of promoting economy, efficiency and effectiveness in the department will be to painstakingly pursue the facts of each matter with the intent of achieving justice and accountability.”