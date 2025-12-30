DHS Procurement Office Announces Leadership Changes

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Procurement Officer has made several leadership changes across OCPO.

Who Are the New Heads of Contracting Activity at TSA & US Coast Guard?

In a LinkedIn post, DHS Chief Procurement Officer Paul Courtney, a previous Wash100 awardee, and Deputy CPO Sarah Todd Green announced the appointment of Denise Morales as head of contracting activity, or HCA, at the Transportation Security Administration and the confirmation of Shreena Morris as HCA at the U.S. Coast Guard.

Morales most recently served as deputy chief component procurement officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before joining the USCG, Morris was associate chief financial officer for financial strategy and operations at the Office of Personnel Management.

Who Is Dina Thompson?

Thompson, former HCA at TSA, has been named executive director of the DHS Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization. She previously served as deputy assistant administrator for contracting and procurement at TSA, according to her profile on the professional networking site.

Who Is Jaclyn Rubino?

Rubino, executive director of the strategic programs division at DHS, has assumed additional responsibilities within the Management Directorate Front Office. She has been with DHS for over a decade, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of the DHS Strategic Sourcing Program Office and senior program analyst.

Who Is Robert Borka?

Borka has been named executive director of OCPO’s Strategic Programs Division. Prior to this, he was head of the department’s Program Accountability and Risk Management, where he led the transformation of acquisition strategies and programs across the enterprise, according to his LinkedIn profile.

What Are the Other DHS Leadership Updates?

OCPO also announced that Polly Hall has moved to the General Services Administration to support the Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation Overhaul initiative at GSA.

Hall most recently served as senior adviser to the chief procurement officer at DHS. She also served as executive director of the Procurement Innovation Lab.

The procurement office also announced the retirement of Katherine Crompton, former head of the Procurement Innovation Lab and the addition of Sandra Oliver Schmidt to help advance acquisition innovation efforts at DHS.