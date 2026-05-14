The Pentagon’s Cyber Crime Center is seeking new contractor members for its voluntary cyber threat information-sharing program.

DCISE provides members with threat data that is up to 95 percent unique compared to commercial sources, in addition to free cybersecurity services.

Hear directly from Terry Kalka, DC3-DCISE director, during a panel discussion at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21!

The Department of War’s Cyber Crime Center, or DC3, wants to boost the ranks of its voluntary cyber threat information sharing program after a brief pause in admitting new contractors.

Terry Kalka , director of the DC3 Department of War-Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment, or DCISE, told ExecutiveGov in an exclusive interview ahead of his appearance at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 that he wants to grow the program from its current membership of 1,300 companies.

This voluntary information-sharing program, Kalka said, is critical to the Pentagon because of the potential risk to both system and mission from cyber intrusions. Senior leaders need to know if sensitive information has been exfiltrated so they can change an acquisition strategy or a mission’s operation. Senior leaders also need to know if a critical supplier of, for example, munitions, can’t deliver because it was hit with ransomware.

What Is DCISE?

DCISE is the designated single focal point and data repository for DIB cyber incident reporting. The program provides all-source intelligence analysis and disseminates this information through various intelligence products, reports and actor profiles to enable a broad range of actions against malicious cyber actors.

Why Should Companies Join DCISE?

Companies that join DCISE get threat information that they wouldn’t know about without working with the organization, sometimes in advance of public disclosure. Kalka said DCISE provides exclusive cyber threat data that is 95 percent unique compared to commercial sources.

Hear directly from Kalka and other leading DOW cyber practitioners during an illuminating Cyber Risk to Mission Risk: Aligning Security, Operations, and Executive Decision-Making panel discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21! Boost your expertise on integrating security into enterprise decision-making and translating threats into business and mission terms from our all-star lineup of cyber experts, in addition to Kalka:

David Raley , Marine Corps/Operation StormBreaker chief digital business officer

, Marine Corps/Operation StormBreaker chief digital business officer Dr. Linda Jones , Army acting project manager, PM defensive cyber operations

, Army acting project manager, PM defensive cyber operations Cheri Benedict, Office of Management and Budget/Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer cyber and supply chain advisor (pending confirmation)

Sign up today!

What Services Does DCISE Offer Companies?

Companies that join DCISE also get access to free cybersecurity services. Kalka said the organization will bring in friendly and vetted researchers to probe a contractor’s public infrastructure and inspect for vulnerabilities. If vulnerabilities are found, DCISE will inform member contractors and work with them to repair and close them out.

Kalka said DCISE also has deeper analysis capabilities, both for firewall log analysis and for on-network censoring capabilities. Participants also get the benefit of additional monitoring as DCISE has analysis and detection capabilities that have detected and stopped malicious activity on company networks.

This isn’t a case where we just throw something on your network and you never hear from us again. We really want to be partners with you on this.

Contractors that join DCISE agree to use its threat data for defensive purposes and to not share the information outside the program’s confines. It also allows contractors to voluntarily share cyber threat information for DCISE to analyze and anonymously inform other DIB contractors of new threats. Kalka said this anonymous sharing of threat data has built trust with member companies.

How Much Does It Cost to Join DCISE?

There is no fee to join DCISE beyond the acquisition of a medium assurance certificate that allows the organization and member contractors to exchange encrypted email. Kalka said this costs a few hundred dollars.

Want to win more cybersecurity contracts in 2026? Then you can’t afford to miss the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21! Our stellar keynote lineup of highly respected federal cyber officials will arm you with business intelligence to better tailor your proposals for GovCon success:

Rear Adm. Jason Tama , Coast Guard Cyber Command chief

, Coast Guard Cyber Command chief Katherine Sutton , DOW assistant secretary for cyber policy

, DOW assistant secretary for cyber policy Will Loucks , White House Office of the National Cyber Director senior director for intelligence

, White House Office of the National Cyber Director senior director for intelligence Michael Duffy , OMB acting federal chief information security officer

, OMB acting federal chief information security officer Chris Butera , Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency acting executive assistant director

, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency acting executive assistant director Aaron Bishop, DOW acting principal deputy CIO and CISO

Secure your seat today!

Any contractor or organization in the Pentagon supply chain that stores or processes sensitive unclassified information is eligible to join DCISE. This includes traditional contractors; small, medium and large businesses; non-traditional acquisition entities; small research organizations; and university-affiliated research centers.

DC3 is supported by various support contracts, one of which Kalka said is being recompeted this year. This task order, for Technical Analysis and Business Operations, or TABO, is the primary support contract for most of DC3 and provides a significant amount of the organization’s labor.

Who Previously Won the TABO Task Order?

Perspecta Enterprise Services LLC, a Peraton subsidiary, was awarded a contract in June 2022 worth as much as $563 million over a one-year base period and four one-year option periods for TABO. This task order was issued by the General Services Administration Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, or FEDSIM, under the Alliant 2 government-wide acquisition contract.

Perspecta Enterprise Services was to provide digital forensics, multimedia forensics, technical solutions development, cyber analytics and vulnerability sharing support for Pentagon and national requirements. These requirements were in law enforcement, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. Peraton did not return a request for comment prior to publication.

What Is DC3?

The Department of War Cyber Crime Center is a federal cyber center and a DOW center of excellence for digital/multimedia forensics, and is the operational focal point for the DIB Cybersecurity Program.