The Defense Contract Management Agency has introduced the Special Programs Unmanned Systems-Experimental , or US-X, unit to support the Department of Defense’s “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance” initiative.

Fast-Tracking Blue List Certification

The DCMA said Monday the US-X program will oversee the Blue List, a streamlined certification framework designed to accelerate the deployment of unmanned aircraft systems and components to warfighters. The unit is designed to operate with greater flexibility and speed than traditional acquisition processes.

“This US-X managed list will incentivize industry to lower costs and encourage innovation. More importantly, it will get critical drones and components into warfighter hands as fast as Amazon delivers goods to your home,” said Sonya Ebright , DCMA’s acting director.

Pilot Test Demonstrates Speed

The onboarding process will prioritize certifying individual drone components rather than entire systems, significantly reducing complexity. This was demonstrated in a pilot test where UAS manufacturer Titan Dynamics achieved Blue List placement in 10 days. During the test, the company resolved issues with a drone’s flagged components and completed validation, securing a spot on the Blue List within three days.

Reducing Assessment Expenses

According to Col. Dustin Thomas, the DCMA US-X commander, the model aims to reduce assessment costs from $80,000 to between $5,000 and $20,000 per component by focusing reviews on essential parts, saving time and reducing costs. This approach also accelerates scaling and enhances access to the Blue List.