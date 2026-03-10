The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced its participation in the Department of War’s Mentor-Protege Program, an initiative that connects small businesses with established defense contractors.

DCSA said Monday that its Office of Small Business Programs and Industry Engagements will manage the agency’s execution of the program. The effort, funded by the Department of War Office for Industrial Base Growth, aims to expand small-business participation in defense supply chains.

How Will DCSA’s Mentor-Protege Program Support Small Businesses?

Through the program, small companies can enter into partnership agreements with experienced defense contractors that serve as mentors.

Protege firms can build technical capabilities, gain business development expertise and improve their ability to compete for federal contracts. Meanwhile, mentor companies benefit by developing new subcontractors to support major defense programs and strengthen supply chain capacity.

Ruby Crenshaw-Lawrence, chief of DCSA’s Office of Small Business Programs and Industry Engagements, said the initiative supports national security priorities.

“DCSA’s participation in the Department of War’s Mentor-Protege Program will expand and enhance our contributions to a national security priority: growing a capable, secure and resilient Defense Industrial Base,” she stated. “By facilitating the industrial partnerships that the program fosters, we are not only developing small businesses but also strengthening our supply chains and ensuring the Department of War has access to the innovative solutions needed to protect our nation.”

How Can Companies Apply for the DCSA Mentor-Protege Program?

DCSA posted a broad agency announcement on SAM.gov outlining program eligibility requirements, application procedures and submission guidelines for companies interested in participating.

The program is structured as a two-phase submission process. In Phase 1, companies interested in participating in the program must submit a white paper summarizing technical and cost information. For Phase 2, selected applicants will submit a full Technical and cost Proposal and Letters of Endorsement.

White paper submissions for Phase 1 are due March 29.