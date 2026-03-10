Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency logo. DCSA has joined the Department of War Mentor-Protege Program
The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced its participation in the Department of War Mentor-Protege Program to grow the defense industrial base through partnerships between small businesses and major defense contractors.
Logo: DCSA / U.S. Government
//

DCSA Launches Mentor-Protege Program to Boost Small Business Participation in Defense Supply Chain

2 mins read

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced its participation in the Department of War’s Mentor-Protege Program, an initiative that connects small businesses with established defense contractors.

DCSA said Monday that its Office of Small Business Programs and Industry Engagements will manage the agency’s execution of the program. The effort, funded by the Department of War Office for Industrial Base Growth, aims to expand small-business participation in defense supply chains.

How Will DCSA’s Mentor-Protege Program Support Small Businesses?

Through the program, small companies can enter into partnership agreements with experienced defense contractors that serve as mentors.

Protege firms can build technical capabilities, gain business development expertise and improve their ability to compete for federal contracts. Meanwhile, mentor companies benefit by developing new subcontractors to support major defense programs and strengthen supply chain capacity.

Ruby Crenshaw-Lawrence, chief of DCSA’s Office of Small Business Programs and Industry Engagements, said the initiative supports national security priorities.

“DCSA’s participation in the Department of War’s Mentor-Protege Program will expand and enhance our contributions to a national security priority: growing a capable, secure and resilient Defense Industrial Base,” she stated. “By facilitating the industrial partnerships that the program fosters, we are not only developing small businesses but also strengthening our supply chains and ensuring the Department of War has access to the innovative solutions needed to protect our nation.”

How Can Companies Apply for the DCSA Mentor-Protege Program?

DCSA posted a broad agency announcement on SAM.gov outlining program eligibility requirements, application procedures and submission guidelines for companies interested in participating.

The program is structured as a two-phase submission process. In Phase 1, companies interested in participating in the program must submit a white paper summarizing technical and cost information. For Phase 2, selected applicants will submit a full Technical and cost Proposal and Letters of Endorsement.

White paper submissions for Phase 1 are due March 29.

Related Articles

Parag Thakker. The OMNI Federal CEO spoke during the 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit
Digital Twins and AI in GovCon: Transforming Defense Manufacturing and Operations

As artificial intelligence reshapes government and industry, one emerging concept is gaining significant attention among technology leaders: digital twinning. By combining AI with advanced modeling and real-time data, organizations can create virtual replicas of physical systems, from manufacturing lines to sensor networks, enabling faster innovation, smarter decision-making and improved operational performance. Learn more about how GovCons are using AI to supercharge digital twins at the upcoming 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. The event will bring together government and industry leaders to explore emerging AI capabilities, including how technologies such as digital twins can strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base.

Becky Beers. The Air Force colonel has been named acting DAF chief information security officer.
Col. Becky Beers Named Acting Air Force CISO

Col. Becky Beers has been named acting chief information security officer at the Department of the Air Force. In a LinkedIn post, Beers said she will serve as acting CISO within the Office of the DAF Chief Information Officer. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear sessions exploring how advanced technologies can help maintain an edge in the air and space domains and the strategies leaders are developing to address emerging challenges. Sign up now to save your seat. Who Is Col. Becky Beers? Beers is a U.S. Air Force officer with

Drones. JIATF 401 has issued a guide outlining the technologies used to detect drone threats and measures to protect privacy.
Army-Led Task Force Issues Guide on Counter-Drone Tech, Privacy Protections

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, has released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats and the legal framework governing their use while protecting individual privacy. As the threat from small drones continues to evolve, the defense community is advancing new counter-drone capabilities to help protect personnel and critical infrastructure. These developments are shaping ongoing conversations about the future of Army operations and emerging technologies. Register now to join the discussion at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Which Sensor Technologies Detect Drone Threats? The Department of War said Monday the publication, titled “Counter-UAS