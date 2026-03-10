Col. Becky Beers Named Acting Air Force CISO

Col. Becky Beers has been named acting chief information security officer at the Department of the Air Force.

In a LinkedIn post, Beers said she will serve as acting CISO within the Office of the DAF Chief Information Officer.

Who Is Col. Becky Beers?

Beers is a U.S. Air Force officer with experience spanning cyber operations, enterprise IT and command leadership roles.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently served as deputy director of enterprise IT within the Air Force.

She also served as deputy CISO within the Office of the DAF CIO, where she supported cybersecurity governance, risk management and compliance efforts across the enterprise.

Beers has held assignments across multiple Air Force and joint organizations focused on cyber operations and IT initiatives supporting military missions. Her previous roles include commander of the 61st Air Base Group at Los Angeles Air Force Base; chief of the cyberspace operations division within 16th Air Force A3; and commander of the 75th Intelligence Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

The University of Southern California graduate received her commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. She holds a master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the National Intelligence University.

What IT & Cybersecurity Initiatives Has the DAF CIO Office Launched?

The Office of the DAF CIO has introduced several initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity and modernize its IT environment. These include guidance on software-as-a-service procurement and usage; the “Network of the Future” strategy to strengthen network resilience and ensure network security; and the “cyber cake” framework, a layered cybersecurity model that integrates zero trust, supply chain risk management and cyber resilience practices.