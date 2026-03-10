Drones. JIATF 401 has issued a guide outlining the technologies used to detect drone threats and measures to protect privacy.
The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats and the legal framework governing their use while protecting individual privacy.
Photo: aerogondo2 / Shutterstock
Army-Led Task Force Issues Guide on Counter-Drone Tech, Privacy Protections

3 mins read

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, has released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats and the legal framework governing their use while protecting individual privacy.

Which Sensor Technologies Detect Drone Threats?

Which Sensor Technologies Detect Drone Threats?

The Department of War said Monday the publication, titled “Counter-UAS Operations: Safeguarding Freedoms and Preserving Privacy,” highlights several passive sensor technologies used to identify and track drones while maintaining airspace awareness.

These technologies include radar systems that detect airborne objects; electro-optical and infrared sensors that visually identify drones; acoustic sensors; and radio frequency detection systems that analyze signals emitted by drone communications.

How Do Counter-UAS Systems Protect Privacy?

The guide explains how counter-UAS systems operate in accordance with federal surveillance law.

Col. Scott Humr, deputy director of science and technology for JIATF-401, said the joint force’s approach to counter-UAS technology is designed to safeguard privacy.

“The technologies we are fielding are engineered to be effective while adhering to strict privacy principles. By focusing on data minimization and secure handling processes, we collect only what is necessary to identify a potential threat. This allows us to protect critical infrastructure and public safety without compromising the civil liberties that we are sworn to defend,” Humr added.

What Did Brig. Gen. Matt Ross Say About the Guide?

Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, the guide reflects the task force’s commitment to transparency as it deploys counter-drone technologies in a responsible manner that respects privacy and maintains public trust.

“Countering drones is not just a battlefield problem — it’s a homeland defense imperative,” Ross said. “Our goal is to integrate sensors, effectors and mission command systems in a distributed network that protects service members and American citizens alike.”

How Does the Guide Support JIATF-401’s Counter-Drone Efforts?

The publication aligns with several initiatives JIATF-401 has launched to accelerate the deployment of counter-drone capabilities across DOW.

The task force recently declared initial operational capability for its Counter-UAS Marketplace, a procurement platform that enables government users to identify and acquire vetted counter-drone technologies through an existing contract vehicle. JIATF-401 also supports broader defense efforts to field scalable counter-small UAS systems, including initiatives tied to installation protection and the Pentagon’s Replicator 2 program.

