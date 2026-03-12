The Defense Health Agency has launched a new Data and Innovation Strategy to improve warfighter readiness by strengthening how the agency manages information across military health operations.

DHA said Wednesday the strategy is designed to give warfighters and military medical leaders faster access to trusted data and support decision-making.

“This strategy will equip DHA leaders to develop interventions and address complex problems sooner and with greater confidence,” Jesus Caban, the agency’s chief data and analytics officer, stated at a recent event. “Ultimately, this translates to a healthier, more decisive, and better-equipped fighting force.”

Caban is a panelist at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. The DHA official will share insights on model orchestration for mission-specific data during the Does Your AI Play Well with Others? panel alongside other military leaders and industry experts. Sign up now to secure your seat.

How Will DHA’s Data and Innovation Strategy Support Military Health?

According to DHA, the strategy is built around the principle that better data enables better outcomes.

The strategy can enable the agency to provide a real-time view of key combat support resources, including blood inventories, medical bed capacity, expertise and training available through the Joint Trauma System, and the availability of medical personnel for contingency planning.

The strategy also supports data-sharing efforts with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Lisa Rosenmerkel, chief data officer at the VA, said data helps build trust in patient care decisions and improves understanding of patient populations and care modalities.

Why Does the Strategy Matter for the Department’s AI-First Push?

DHA said it is building centralized and authoritative data sources that can serve as a foundation for more advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools. The effort aligns with the Department of War’s broader push to become an “AI-first” enterprise.

In a January memorandum, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 winner, directed the department to accelerate AI adoption across operations, intelligence and enterprise missions to strengthen military advantage.