DHA seal. The DHA issued an RFI on deploying the Military Health Systems GENESIS electronic health record platform.
The Defense Health Agency issued an RFI to gather industry input on deploying the Military Health Systems GENESIS electronic health record platform.
"US Defense Health Agency seal," by the U.S. Army, Licensed under Public Domain
///

DHA Seeks Industry Feedback on MHS GENESIS Deployment Methods

1 min read

The Defense Health Agency issued a request for information to gather industry input on deploying the Military Health Systems, or MHS, GENESIS electronic health record platform.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s Healthcare Summit on Feb 12. to explore how the Defense Health Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies are advancing warfighter health with cutting-edge technology. Register now to join this premier GovCon event and gain insights on emerging healthcare tech, policies and initiatives.

According to presolicitation notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov, DHA aims to identify methods for “white-glove” deployments that minimize disruption to existing healthcare operations, ensure smooth transitions for new federal users, mitigate potential risks and address international deployment challenges. Interested contractors have until Nov. 6 to submit their responses.

Why Is DHA Focusing on MHS GENESIS Deployment?

MHS GENESIS integrates commercial off-the-shelf EHR components from multiple vendors, including Oracle Health and Henry Schein. The system-of-systems includes 12 major subsystems, 81 interfaces and over 1,000 endpoints. It manages over 975 workflows and 200 user roles, processing approximately 20 million messages daily. The system also supports 194,000 users and 9.6 million beneficiaries in 137 commands.

Related Articles

Gen. Stephen Davis. The Air Force general assumed leadership of AFGSC.
Gen. Stephen Davis Assumes Leadership of Air Force Global Strike Command

Gen. Stephen Davis took command of Air Force Global Strike Command, or AFGSC, during a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The Air Force said Tuesday Davis succeeds Gen. Thomas Bussiere as head of AFGSC. Davis described the command as the backbone of the Air Force and the joint force. “This command underpins every operational plan in the Department of War with its long-range nuclear and conventional strike. If we fail, they fail,” the general said of AFGSC. In his new role, Davis emphasized ensuring daily readiness, preparing for the future and continuing

The Pentagon. A draft DOD memo proposes broad changes to the defense acquisition system.
Pentagon Draft Memo Signals Overhaul of Acquisition Process

The Department of Defense is preparing to implement major changes to how it buys weapons and technology as part of a push to promote competition, reduce bureaucracy and expedite the delivery of capabilities to warfighters, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. “Every process, board and review must justify its existence by demonstrating how it accelerates capability delivery to meet warfighter needs,” according to a draft memo obtained by Breaking Defense. “Speed to capability delivery is now our organizing principle: the decisive factor in maintaining deterrence and warfighting advantage.” The six-page document, first reported by Politico, comes just days before Defense Secretary Pete

DOE seal. The Department of Energy has renewed five National Quantum Research Centers with a $625 million investment.
DOE Renews National Quantum Research Centers With $625M Investment

The Department of Energy has announced a $625 million funding renewal for its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, or NQISRCs, established under the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The Energy Department said Tuesday the initiative aims to advance U.S. quantum science and technology by aligning research with national priorities, accelerating research and development and enhancing the quantum innovation ecosystem. Awards will span up to five years, with fiscal year 2025 funding set at $125 million and additional funding dependent on congressional approval. Which Centers Will Receive Funding? The renewed centers include Brookhaven’s Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage, Fermi’s