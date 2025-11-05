The Defense Health Agency issued a request for information to gather industry input on deploying the Military Health Systems, or MHS, GENESIS electronic health record platform .

According to presolicitation notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov, DHA aims to identify methods for “white-glove” deployments that minimize disruption to existing healthcare operations, ensure smooth transitions for new federal users, mitigate potential risks and address international deployment challenges. Interested contractors have until Nov. 6 to submit their responses.

Why Is DHA Focusing on MHS GENESIS Deployment?

MHS GENESIS integrates commercial off-the-shelf EHR components from multiple vendors, including Oracle Health and Henry Schein. The system-of-systems includes 12 major subsystems, 81 interfaces and over 1,000 endpoints. It manages over 975 workflows and 200 user roles, processing approximately 20 million messages daily. The system also supports 194,000 users and 9.6 million beneficiaries in 137 commands.