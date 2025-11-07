Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem credited DHS law enforcers for
Homeland Security Kristi Noem declared the border under President Donald Trump's administration as the most secure ever, following DHS' report of record low total encounters nationwide.
Kristi Noem DHS photo by Tia Dufour
Trump Administration Reports Record-Low Border Encounters in October

3 mins read

The Department of Homeland Security reported record-low border encounters in October, the first month of fiscal year 2026.

Preliminary data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection released Wednesday indicated the lowest October crossing levels on record and the sixth consecutive month of zero releases by the U.S. Border Patrol.

“History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever,” said Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

What Do the Latest CBP Border Numbers Show?

According to DHS, there were 30,561 total encounters nationwide in October, a 29 percent decrease from the previous record low of 43,010 recorded in fiscal year 2012 and 79 percent lower compared to the same month in 2024. CBP data also showed fewer total encounters over the past nine months under President Donald Trump than the average single-month record during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

For the sixth month in a row, no individuals apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol were released into the United States. All apprehended individuals were processed according to law.

Daily apprehensions along the Southwest border averaged 258 per day, a 95 percent decrease compared to the 5,110 daily average from 2021 to 2024.

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up — we’re pushing even harder.”

In October, DHS announced that it had made over 515,000 deportations and 485,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration. The agency also revealed that over 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the U.S. since January.

