The Senate Armed Services Committee has conducted a hearing to consider nominations of Marc Berkowitz, Joseph Jewell, James Caggy and Brendan Rogers in critical positions at the Department of Defense.

If confirmed, Berkowitz, Jewell and Caggy will serve as assistant secretaries of defense for space policy, science and technology, and mission capabilities, respectively. Meanwhile, Rogers is nominated to be assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment.

In his opening remarks, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., emphasized the importance of each of the roles in advancing the Pentagon’s mission.

“The American people need public servants to step up and help us deter our enemies. We face a threat environment more dangerous than any since World War II,” Wicker, who sits as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated. “I say this at almost every hearing because it bears repeating. In such challenging times, I am grateful that these individuals have answered the call to serve.”

What Are the Nominees’ Priorities if Confirmed?

In his opening statement submitted to Congress , Berkowitz committed to ensuring U.S. space and missile defense forces are ready to deter aggression and defend the homeland if confirmed as assistant secretaries of defense for space policy.

Meanwhile, Jewell said he intends to strengthen the nation’s technological edge by accelerating defense research in areas such as hypersonics, directed energy and artificial intelligence if confirmed. He plans to expand collaboration across government, academia and industry, shorten the path from discovery to deployment and foster new STEM talent to sustain U.S. military innovation.

If appointed as assistant secretary of defense for mission capabilities, Caggy said he will prioritize efforts to speed up the development and deployment of advanced defense technologies , strengthen innovation pipelines and testing infrastructure, and deepen partnerships with the defense technology sector.

Rogers, the nominee for assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, said he will focus on bolstering the service’s readiness and resilience . He pledged to work with Congress and stakeholders to “strengthen the foundations on which our Sailors and Marines live, train and fight.”