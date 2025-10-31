Senate seal. The Senate is considering four individuals for key Pentagon and Navy roles
Senate legislators have reviewed the nominations of Marc Berkowitz, Joseph Jewell, James Caggy and Brendan Rogers for key Department of Defense positions.
"Us senate seal," by the U.S. government, http://jeffmiller.house.gov/_images/seals/senate_large_seal.gif, Licensed under Public Domain
/

Pentagon, Navy Nominees Outline Defense Priorities in Senate Confirmation Hearing

2 mins read

The Senate Armed Services Committee has conducted a hearing to consider nominations of Marc Berkowitz, Joseph Jewell, James Caggy and Brendan Rogers in critical positions at the Department of Defense.

If confirmed, Berkowitz, Jewell and Caggy will serve as assistant secretaries of defense for space policy, science and technology, and mission capabilities, respectively. Meanwhile, Rogers is nominated to be assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment. 

In his opening remarks, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., emphasized the importance of each of the roles in advancing the Pentagon’s mission. 

“The American people need public servants to step up and help us deter our enemies. We face a threat environment more dangerous than any since World War II,” Wicker, who sits as chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated. “I say this at almost every hearing because it bears repeating. In such challenging times, I am grateful that these individuals have answered the call to serve.”

What Are the Nominees’ Priorities if Confirmed?

In his opening statement submitted to Congress, Berkowitz committed to ensuring U.S. space and missile defense forces are ready to deter aggression and defend the homeland if confirmed as assistant secretaries of defense for space policy.

Meanwhile, Jewell said he intends to strengthen the nation’s technological edge by accelerating defense research in areas such as hypersonics, directed energy and artificial intelligence if confirmed. He plans to expand collaboration across government, academia and industry, shorten the path from discovery to deployment and foster new STEM talent to sustain U.S. military innovation.

If appointed as assistant secretary of defense for mission capabilities, Caggy said he will prioritize efforts to speed up the development and deployment of advanced defense technologies, strengthen innovation pipelines and testing infrastructure, and deepen partnerships with the defense technology sector. 

Rogers, the nominee for assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, said he will focus on bolstering the service’s readiness and resilience. He pledged to work with Congress and stakeholders to “strengthen the foundations on which our Sailors and Marines live, train and fight.”

Related Articles

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. The former commander of Air Combat Command was confirmed as the Air Force’s chief of staff.
Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Confirmed as Air Force Chief of Staff

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, Breaking Defense reported. Wilsbach will succeed Gen. David Allvin, who announced plans to retire in August. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink welcomed Wilsbach’s confirmation on X, saying, “With his vast experience in the Pacific and as a commander at all levels, he is the right leader for the [U.S. Air Force].” President Donald Trump nominated Wilsbach for the role in September. His nomination was announced despite his prior plans to retire after nearly 40 years of active duty service.

The Pentagon. President Trump ordered the Department of Defense to resume nuclear weapons testing.
Trump Orders Pentagon to Restart Nuclear Weapons Testing

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defense to “immediately” begin testing of nuclear weapons, a move the U.S. has not taken since 1992, Reuters reported Thursday. Announcing the decision from South Korea, Trump cited growing global nuclear programs and emphasized that the U.S. has the largest nuclear arsenal, calling Russia second and China a distant third. “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” the president said in his post on Truth Social. Which Companies Are Likely to

Homeland Security Department seal. DHS began accepting applications for its Counter-UAS Grant Program.
DHS Opens Applications for Counter-Drone Grant Program

State, local, tribal and territorial governments can now apply for federal funding to acquire counter-drone technologies under the Department of Homeland Security’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program. Federal and local coordination against emerging aerial threats will take center stage at the 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Leaders from DHS, CISA and law enforcement agencies will examine how new technologies, funding programs and public-private collaboration are strengthening national resilience. Register now to join homeland security experts shaping the future of counter-drone innovation and public safety strategy. How Can Agencies Apply? Applications must be submitted through the FEMA Grants Outcomes