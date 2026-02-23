The Department of Homeland Security logo. DHS issued the Network, Cloud and Cyber Services 2 RFI
The Department of Homeland Security is seeking industry comments on its planned acquisition of cybersecurity, network operations, management and other professional support services under the Network, Cloud and Cyber Services 2.0 initiative.
Logo: U.S. Department of Homeland Security
DHS Issues RFI for Network, Cloud and Cyber Support at NOSC Facilities

The Department of Homeland Security is conducting market research on companies capable of operating its centralized Network Operations And Security Center, also known as NOSC, facilities in the National Capital Region, Mississippi and Arizona.

According to a request for information posted on SAM.gov Thursday, the agency intends to acquire the full range of cybersecurity, network operations, management and other professional support services under the Network, Cloud, and Cyber Services, or NCCS, 2.0 initiative.

The initiative aims to ensure that the NOSC meets the DHS Cybersecurity Provider Program and doctrinal Center of Excellence service maturity standards.

Responses are due March 6.

What Is the Network Operations and Security Center?

The NOSC, established by the Office of the Chief Information Officer, consolidates traditional network operations and security operations center functions. The integrated center is responsible for identifying, detecting and mitigating cybersecurity threats across DHS networks and information processing systems.

In addition to headquarters-specific responsibilities, the NOSC oversees systems monitoring, cloud management and coordination of incidents affecting DHS component networks nationwide.

According to DHS, NOSC has two tiers: Tier 1 detects, triages and resolves issues and escalates problems that require more significant responses. Tier 2 coordinates the resolution of networking, cloud and cybersecurity incidents.

The agency said the tiered model provides unified visibility and enables the future adoption of artificial intelligence approaches.

How Does the RFI Build on Prior NOSC Procurement Efforts?

The latest notice builds on previous DHS efforts to acquire similar support services. In January 2024, the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer issued a request for proposals for cloud, network and cybersecurity personnel under a potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a cumulative ceiling value exceeding $594.3 million.

DHS also issued a similar notice in 2022 for network cyber and cloud support services procurement in support of the NOSC.

