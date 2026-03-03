Defense Innovation Unit logo. DIU performed a suborbital launch of a hypersonic test platform under the HyCAT program.
The Defense Innovation Unit has conducted a suborbital launch of a hypersonic test platform as part the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities program.
Logo: Defense Innovation Unit
//

DIU Completes Cassowary Vex Hypersonic Test Flight Under HyCAT Program

3 mins read

The Defense Innovation Unit has conducted a suborbital launch of a hypersonic test platform as part of the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities, or HyCAT, program.

DIU Completes Cassowary Vex Hypersonic Test Flight Under HyCAT Program

As hypersonic innovation accelerates through initiatives like the HyCAT program, government and industry leaders will continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The event will bring together military leaders and industry executives to discuss next-generation air and space capabilities shaping national security. Book your spot now!

DIU said Monday the Cassowary Vex mission lifted off Friday, Feb. 27, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

According to the agency, the flight demonstrated the ability to inject a payload at defined speeds and altitudes into a high-dynamic-pressure environment to validate propulsion and vehicle performance. The mission combined a modified Rocket Lab suborbital launch vehicle with a scramjet-powered test article developed by Hypersonix.

What Is the Cassowary Vex Mission Architecture?

The Cassowary Vex mission architecture integrated two primary HyCAT components: an air-breathing hypersonic testbed and a commercial suborbital launch system.

Rocket Lab supplied a modified Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron, or HASTE, vehicle. DIU said the modification included an extended fairing with thermal protection and separation systems designed to enable low-altitude payload release for air-breathing propulsion testing.

The payload was Hypersonix’s three-meter DART AE demonstrator, a gaseous hydrogen-fueled scramjet vehicle built using high-temperature alloy additive manufacturing.

“Accessing the commercial and non-traditional ecosystem is a key enabler to accelerating progress in the hypersonics community of interest, particularly for closing mission timelines and driving towards mass and affordability,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep, emerging technologies portfolio director at DIU.

What Is the HyCAT Program?

Introduced in early 2023, the HyCAT program aims to speed up the development, evaluation and transition of emerging hypersonic technologies through low-cost, long-endurance test flights.

In March 2023, DIU awarded HyCAT prototype contracts to companies, including Hypersonix Launch Systems and Fenix Space, to develop airborne hypersonic test systems and reusable launch platforms. That same year, the agency issued a vendor solicitation for the program’s next phase.

According to DIU, limited wind tunnel capacity and a shortage of reusable flight platforms have constrained progress across the hypersonics portfolio. HyCAT supports the prototyping of low-cost, commercially derived airborne testing systems to supplement traditional government infrastructure and increase flight test cadence.

Related Articles

Owen West. DIU named Owen West as its new director.
Owen West Assumes Leadership of Defense Innovation Unit

Owen West, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, has officially assumed the role of director at the Defense Innovation Unit following a ceremonial handover at Fort Benning, Georgia. DIU confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Monday. West succeeds fellow Wash100 awardee Emil Michael, who led DIU in an acting capacity. In his new role, West will oversee the organization’s critical role as the Pentagon’s strategic link to the commercial industrial base, driving the rapid integration of market-ready technologies into the military ecosystem. The Department of War recently designated DIU — along with the Strategic Capabilities Office — as a

Adam Cassady. The NTIA deputy administrator has been nominated as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy.
Adam Cassady Nominated as Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace & Digital Policy

President Donald Trump has nominated Adam Cassady, principal deputy assistant secretary and deputy administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, to serve as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy. Federal attention on cyberspace and digital policy continues to signal the strategic importance of technology leadership on the global stage. As conversations around cybersecurity and digital governance evolve across government and industry, forums for dialogue remain critical. Register now for the 2026 Cyber Summit to gain insights from leaders at this May 21 event. What Did NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth Say About Cassady’s Nomination? In a statement published

Andrew Schaffer. Andrew Schaffer has been appointed deputy chief technology officer of the OCIO.
Air Force Appoints Andrew Schaffer as OCIO Deputy CTO

Andrew Schaffer announced on LinkedIn Sunday that he has been appointed deputy chief technology officer within the Office of the Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force. Who Is Andrew Schaffer? Schaffer is a defense technology leader with experience in enterprise IT management, logistics operations and program oversight within large, mission-critical organizations. He also brings expertise in operations and strategic business planning. What Experience Does Schaffer Bring to the OCIO? Before his current role, Schaffer held multiple senior civilian and military positions throughout his career. Within the DAF, he served as deputy director of the Directorate of Information