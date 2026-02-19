Satellites in orbit. DIU posted a commercial solutions opening for GHOST-R
The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking commercial technologies under the Geosynchronous High-Resolution Optical Space-Based Tactical Reconnaissance program.
Photo: Boris Rabtsevich / Shutterstock
//

DIU Soliciting Industry Proposals for Commercial Geosynchronous Tactical Reconnaissance System

2 mins read

The Department of War is seeking commercial technologies to monitor geosynchronous orbit, where both U.S. and adversary satellites operate in an increasingly contested environment.

The Defense Innovation Unit posted a commercial solutions opening to solicit industry proposals for a geosynchronous high-resolution optical, space-based tactical reconnaissance capability.

The effort, dubbed the Geosynchronous High-Resolution Optical Space-Based Tactical Reconnaissance, also known as GHOST-R or Ghost Recon, aims to leverage commercially developed space vehicles, buses and electro-optical payloads to deliver high-resolution space-to-space imagery and characterize resident space objects in GEO.

Proposals are due March 3.

DIU Soliciting Industry Proposals for Commercial Geosynchronous Tactical Reconnaissance System

Hear top defense officials discuss how industry can deliver the capabilities that American warfighters need to stay ahead of adversaries in the space domain at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. You can secure your tickets for one of the most anticipated GovCon events of the year as early as today. 

What Is the Department of War’s GEO Reconnaissance Timeline?

According to DIU, within 24 months, the department wants a minimum viable product, which means that the technology must be capable of capturing a high-resolution electro-optical image of a GEO object using a commercially operated spacecraft. Within 36 months, the “Ghost Recon” space vehicle would transition from commercially owned and operated to government-owned and operated. By 48 months, the system should perform at least one drive-by or inclined track design reference mission per week.

What Technical Standards Must Vendors Meet for the CSO?

Proposed systems must meet baseline requirements, including a design life of at least three years in GEO, rendezvous and proximity operations capability, and compliance with National Security Space Launch integration standards. Space vehicles must also satisfy cybersecurity controls under the risk management framework and National Security Agency encryption requirements.

The CSO notes that a prototype other transaction agreement could result in a direct follow-on production award without further competition, contingent on successful prototype performance.

Related Articles

Department of Labor logo. DOL launched an open data portal to expand public access to labor data.
DOL Unveils Open Data Portal to Expand Public Access to Workforce Data

The Department of Labor has launched an open data portal designed to improve transparency and expand access to labor-related datasets. As federal agencies expand access to data and modernize digital tools, leaders across government and industry continue to examine how technology can improve mission delivery and public services. These priorities will take focus at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit, where a panel of experts will discuss strategies for leveraging case management tools, data and artificial intelligence to improve service delivery. Sign up today for the April 22 event! DOL said Wednesday the portal supports the department’s efforts to comply with

A meeting of professionals. A majority of the IT team at HHS is now serving in an acting capacity.
Majority of HHS’ Office of the CIO Officials Now Serving in Acting Capacity

The Department of Health and Human Services has made several changes to its IT leadership team, with six of eight officials within the Office of the Chief Information Officer serving in their roles in an acting capacity, NextGov reported Tuesday. Who Is Leading HHS’ IT Operations? On the official website of the HHS, the department listed David Hong as acting deputy CIO, Arman Sharma as acting deputy chief artificial intelligence officer and Michael McFarland as acting executive officer. Clark Minor, who joined the HHS as CIO in 2025, also serves as acting CAIO. Meanwhile, John McDermott was assigned as acting executive director

FedRAMP logo. FedRAMP issued a public notice of a planned Security Inbox emergency communications test.
FedRAMP Issues Public Notice for FY26 Q2 Security Inbox Emergency Test

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released a public notice of a planned emergency communications test scheduled for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 as part of its newly implemented FedRAMP Security Inbox requirements. As FedRAMP advances new Security Inbox requirements and strengthens emergency communication protocols, cybersecurity preparedness remains a central focus for government and industry stakeholders. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to stay engaged with the GovCon cyber community and gain insights from experts shaping the federal cybersecurity landscape.  FedRAMP said Thursday it will conduct the FY26 Q2