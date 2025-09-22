DIU logo. DIU has created the Recognized Assessors group to boost drone evaluation for military applications.
DIU Creates Recognized Assessors Group to Evaluate Drones for Military Use

The Defense Innovation Unit has established the Recognized Assesors group to evaluate unmanned aerial systems and associated components for compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act.

Accelerating Military Use of Drone Platforms

The DIU said Friday the new group, which expands the Blue UAS program, aims to fast-track the adoption of secure UAS for military applications. It is intended to optimize the drones’ certification process while also streamlining their procurement for the Department of Defense. The group is composed of the following third-party organizations:

These assessors are tasked with evaluating commercial drones to determine whether they will be included in the Blue List. After a proposal is submitted through the Blue UAS program, the assessors estimate the expenses and timeline needed to complete the evaluation. The submitter can then decide on their best option.

The group will also conduct NDAA compliance assessments on significant components, verify ownership and interest stakes, and review supply chain provenance and technical artifacts to ensure adherence to laws and policies. They produce standardized reports submitted to the government via DIU for certification, while maintaining independence, integrity and technical rigor throughout the process.

