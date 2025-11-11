DIU logo. DIU is seeking advanced industrialized construction methods to modernize aging barracks.
DIU Seeks Advanced Industrialized Construction Methods to Modernize Barracks

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening seeking advanced manufacturing and industrialized construction, or IC, methods to modernize the Department of Defense’s aging barracks.

What Is the BR-IC Project?

DIU said the Barracks Resilience Through Industrialized Construction, or BR-IC, project aims to address structural issues, environmental decay and outdated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems affecting servicemember health and morale, and force readiness.

Who Does DIU Want to Partner With?

The agency is seeking U.S. and international vendors capable of developing IC designs that rapidly deliver high-quality, energy-efficient facilities. The project centers on repeatable, modular designs and construction processes adaptable to diverse geographical locations.

Proposed approaches should utilize modular, hybrid or Kit of Parts methods to reduce design and build timelines by 30 percent or more and lower costs by 20 percent or more compared to traditional construction methods. Vendors must also deliver durable, sustainable buildings validated by third-party certification.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, highlighted the urgency during his announcement of the Barracks Taskforce on Oct. 7, stressing the need for livable, resilient facilities that match battlefield standards.

“How can we expect them to be ready for anything on the battlefield when their own living space is a constant source of stress and frustration,” said Hegseth.

