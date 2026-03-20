Adarryl Roberts, chief information officer at the Defense Logistics Agency. Roberts discussed DLA's digital transformation
Adarryl Roberts, chief information officer at the Defense Logistics Agency, shared in a new interview that the agency is unifying disparate data sources through artificial intelligence.
Photo: Defense Logistics Agency
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DLA’s Adarryl Roberts Discusses AI/ML in Agency’s Digital Transformation

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The Defense Logistics Agency is integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning across its operations as part of a broader effort to strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate digital transformation, according to Adarryl Roberts, DLA’s chief information officer, in an interview published Thursday.

How Is DLA Integrating AI/ML Into Operations?

Roberts, who was a speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Army Summit, said AI is helping unify disparate data sources, enabling faster, more informed decisions and allowing personnel to shift their focus from data collection to mission execution.

DLA's Adarryl Roberts Discusses AI/ML in Agency's Digital Transformation

Hear defense leaders, including Department of War CIO Kirsten Davies, talk about modernization of outdated legacy systems at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. The event will feature panels on AI integration in federal and mission environments. Tickets are still available here.

“Effectiveness and efficiency are bringing those disparate data sources together natively through AI so that our analysts, our procurement specialists, our procurement officers, our human resources representatives and major subordinate commands can focus on mission execution as opposed to data gathering,” Roberts stated.

He also shared that DLA is exploring the concept of a “digital employee” or AI-powered assistants to augment day-to-day tasks and streamline workflows.

Why Is Data Acumen Critical Across the Workforce?

Roberts emphasized that strengthening data acumen across the workforce is a strategic priority for the agency’s digital transformation.

He explained that combining technical expertise with data acumen creates digital acumen, enabling employees to better leverage technology to support secure and resilient supply chains. The agency has introduced training programs, including online courses and academic partnerships, to build a data-literate workforce. He mentioned the agency’s Innovation Navigators Course, which was developed to provide tools to spur innovation.

“Data acumen has now become a base component to be employable in the future, in terms of how we recruit, how we train and how we upscale our workforce,” the CIO added.

DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly also highlighted data acumen as the foundation for building tech acumen, which he described as “the competency to confidently navigate and leverage the digital landscape to achieve mission-driven outcomes.” In an article published on the DLA website, he explained that building data acumen and tech acumen better positions DLA to meet future challenges and support defense missions. 

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