The Pentagon. Top DOD cyber officials Ashley Manning, Jonathan Owen and Gurpreet Bhatia have left their roles.
Pentagon’s Top Cyber Officials Step Down From Their Roles

Ashley Manning, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Jonathan Owen, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration and defense support to civil authorities, have stepped down from their positions at the Department of Defense, The Hill reported Tuesday.

In a LinkedIn post, Gurpreet Bhatia announced his departure from his role as principal director for cybersecurity and deputy chief information security officer at DOD.

Ashley Manning 

Manning most recently was responsible for developing and managing the implementation of DOD’s cyberspace strategy and policy and ensuring that they are aligned with national security objectives.

She previously served as acting deputy assistant secretary of defense and principal director for the Middle East and for plans and posture within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

The George Washington University graduate was selected for the DOD legislative fellows program.

The former visiting fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy held several positions with the U.S. Air Force with oversight of security cooperation programs with countries in South Asia and Northeast Asia.

Manning gave the closing keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Cyber Summit in May.

Jonathan Owen

Before taking on the role of acting deputy assistant secretary of defense, Owen served in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on extension from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. At CISA, he held roles in readiness, operational planning and continuity.

He held various roles during his time at the State Department, including diplomatic security service special agent and lead case agent for the Russia/Europe Counterintelligence Desk.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran served as a lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton earlier in his career.

Gurpreet Bhatia

As DOD’s principal director for cybersecurity, Bhatia provided expert policy, program, technical and DOD-wide oversight support to the DOD chief information officer on all cybersecurity matters and works with industry to enhance cybersecurity and information sharing through the defense industrial base.

“It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to lead the Department’s cybersecurity mission—shaping policy, strengthening partnerships, and advancing our collective defense posture across the globe,” Bhatia said in his post. “Over the last three years, I’ve worked alongside brilliant minds to drive investment priorities, guide strategic planning, and foster resilience.”

Before joining the Office of the DOD CIO, he was chief of partner engagements in foreign engagements at the National Security Agency.

The University of Alabama graduate holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

