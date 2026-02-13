The Department of Energy has announced 26 science and technology challenges intended to advance the Genesis Mission and accelerate artificial intelligence-enabled innovation across energy, discovery science and national security programs.

DOE said Thursday the challenges align with executive orders issued by President Donald Trump focused on launching the Genesis Mission and eliminating barriers to U.S. leadership in AI.

The agency noted that the effort will be carried out in partnership with the agency’s national laboratories, industry stakeholders and academic institutions.

What Is the Genesis Mission?

According to DOE, the Genesis Mission is a national initiative that aims to develop a scientific platform to drive energy innovation, speed up discovery science and strengthen national security.

The platform is designed to connect leading supercomputers, AI systems, experimental facilities and unique scientific datasets to double the research productivity and impact of U.S. research and innovation within 10 years.

In December, DOE announced a $320 million investment to accelerate the development of AI capabilities in support of the Genesis Mission.

What Are the Core Focus Areas of the Genesis Mission Challenges?

DOE said the challenges cover energy, scientific, industrial and national security domains where AI is expected to accelerate discovery, design and deployment.

Key focus areas include advanced manufacturing and industrial productivity; biotechnology and bioindustrial scaling; critical minerals supply chain; nuclear energy acceleration; fusion energy delivery; and AI-driven autonomous laboratories.

Some of the challenges cited are Scaling the Grid to Power the American Economy; Harnessing America’s Historic Nuclear Data; Discovering Quantum Algorithms with AI; and Recentering Microelectronics in America.

What Did Federal Leaders Say About the Challenges?

DOE Under Secretary for Science and Genesis Mission Lead Dario Gil said the initiative is intended to accelerate discovery by combining AI capabilities with federal data and experimental infrastructure.

“These challenges represent a bold step toward a future where science moves at the speed of imagination because of AI,” Gil said. “By uniting the U.S. Government’s unparalleled data resources and DOE’s experimental facilities with cutting-edge AI, we can unlock discoveries that will power the economy, secure our energy future, and keep America at the forefront of global innovation.”

Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the Genesis Mission is designed to mobilize the country’s scientific infrastructure and AI capabilities to increase the pace of discovery.

“These 26 challenges are a direct call to action to America’s researchers and innovators to join the Genesis Mission and deliver science and technology breakthroughs that will benefit the American people,” noted Kratsios, a two-time Wash100 awardee. “We look forward to expanding the list of challenges across Federal agencies to bring even greater impact to the Mission.”