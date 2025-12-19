OSTP Director Michael Kratsios. Kratsios met with DOE officials and industry partners to advance Genesis Mission
Michael Kratsios, director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, recently met with Department of Energy officials and industry partners to discuss efforts that will advance the Genesis Mission, which promotes AI use in research.
Photo: White House
/

Google, Oracle, Accenture, 21 Other Organizations Sign AI Agreements With DOE to Advance Genesis Mission

3 mins read

The Department of Energy has signed memorandums of understanding with Google, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Accenture, Oracle and 18 other organizations to advance the Genesis Mission, a White House initiative that promotes the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and drive innovation.

DOE said Thursday that the organizations were selected based on responses to a previously issued request for information or currently have active projects with the department and national laboratories. 

Industry participants have already convened at the White House with Energy Secretary Chris Wright; Dario Gil, DOE under secretary for science and Genesis mission director; and Michael Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and a Wash100 winner, to launch public-private AI innovation partnerships.

“Harnessing cutting-edge AI for science will dramatically increase the productivity of American scientists and researchers,” Kratsios stated. “The Genesis Mission will help America’s scientists automate experiment design, accelerate simulations, and generate predictive models that will lead to breakthroughs in energy, manufacturing, drug discovery and beyond.”

What Will Industry Contribute to the White House’s Genesis Mission?

In a Thursday statement, Oracle confirmed that it has entered a non-binding agreement with DOE to accelerate AI deployment and increase domestic capacity for compute infrastructure, data architecture and AI development. 

Kim Lynch, executive vice president for defense and intelligence at Oracle Government and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the company’s participation at the White House event reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring that the U.S. maintains leadership in AI and high-performance computing. 

Meanwhile, Accenture said it will provide platform design and integration, data curation, and automation tools and services to Genesis research partners. Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture and also a Wash100 recipient, described the Genesis Mission as a “bold national ambition” that requires “a new kind of partnership.”

Google Public Sector offered Gemini for Government, a platform that provides agentic tools to support scientific research, and AI co-scientist, which will serve as a virtual collaborator for researchers, according to a blog post co-written by Jim Kelly, the company’s vice president of federal and a Wash100 recipient.

