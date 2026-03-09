The Department of Energy has introduced the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, a new initiative to speed up the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies.

The Idaho National Laboratory said Thursday that the Launch Pad builds on DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program and Fuel Line Pilot Program to expand authorization for nuclear technologies as they move toward commercial deployment.

“Through this initiative, developers can access infrastructure, expertise and services essential for the siting, construction and operation of their nuclear facilities,” Rian Bahran, deputy assistant secretary for nuclear reactors at DOE.

The Reactor Pilot Program and Fuel Line Pilot Program were created to accelerate advanced reactor demonstrations and strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. To date, DOE has accepted 11 projects into the Reactor Pilot Program and nine into the Fuel Line Pilot Program.

What Is the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad?

The Nuclear Energy Launch Pad provides streamlined pathways for nuclear developers to test and deploy advanced reactor and fuel technologies.

The initiative will support projects involving advanced reactors, fuel fabrication, enrichment, recycling and other nuclear innovations. DOE said the program aims to reduce commercialization risks by offering flexible regulatory frameworks and technical support to developers.

The Launch Pad offers two participation pathways: Launch Pad INL and Launch Pad USA.

Launch Pad INL will provide developers access to INL’s infrastructure, utilities and nuclear expertise. Launch Pad USA will allow companies to demonstrate technologies at other DOE facilities, national laboratories or nonfederal sites.

NRIC plans to release the first request for applications in the coming months.

Why Is the Federal Government Accelerating Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies?

The initiative aligns with a May 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors to support national security.

The order highlights the need for resilient energy sources for critical defense facilities, military installations and national laboratories. Advanced nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors and microreactors serve as reliable power sources capable of supporting energy-intensive, mission-critical capabilities, the White House said.

The initiative also aligns with the Genesis Mission, a national effort to accelerate innovation in energy, discovery science and national security programs. In February, DOE identified nuclear energy as one of the key focus areas of the Genesis Mission.