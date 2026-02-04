Department of Energy logo. DOE announced the members of its Office of Science Advisory Committee
The Department of Energy’s new Office of Science Advisory Committee will provide expert guidance on fusion energy, quantum science and the Genesis Mission.
Stanford, NVIDIA, AMD Leaders Join DOE Office of Science Advisory Committee

2 mins read

The Department of Energy has unveiled the full roster of members for its newly established Office of Science Advisory Committee, or SCAC, bringing together senior leaders from academia, industry and the national laboratory system to guide the future of federally funded research.

Who Are the Members of DOE’s Office of Science Advisory Committee?

Persis Drell, a Stanford University professor and former director of SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, will serve as the chairperson of the committee, DOE said Tuesday.

NVIDIA Chief Scientist William Dally, AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster, Google DeepMind’s Pushmeet Kohli and Dow executive A.N. Sreeram joined the committee to represent industry.  

SCAC membership also includes academic and research leaders from Stanford, Riken, the University of Chicago, the University of California-Berkeley, Florida State University, the University of Arizona, the University of Wyoming, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Cleveland Clinic, Realta Fusion, Two Sigma, Simons Foundation, Kavli Foundation, Argonne National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Members were appointed by Dario Gil, DOE under secretary for science.

“By bringing together leading minds from diverse institutions, we’re forging a collaborative framework that will not only enhance our scientific endeavors but also accelerate the translation of fundamental research into tangible benefits for the American people,” Gil stated.

Why Was the Office of Science Advisory Committee Formed?

DOE announced the creation of SCAC in September to serve as a unified source of expert guidance across its Office of Science. SCAC replaced six former discretionary advisory committees.

The committee is tasked with advising on cross-cutting priorities such as the Genesis Mission, scientific discovery, fusion energy and quantum science.

The move aligns with President Donald Trump’s executive order on restoring the gold standard of science, which emphasizes transparency, collaboration and evidence-based research.

