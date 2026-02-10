Rear Adm. Douglas Adams took on the role of director of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Direct Reporting Program Management Office, or AUKUS I&A, within the Department of the Navy.

The latest appointment comes as the Navy continues to navigate evolving undersea priorities and strengthen defense collaboration with international partners.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday Adams succeeds Rear Adm. Richard Seif, who previously served as director of AUKUS I&A, and will continue serving concurrently as program executive officer for undersea warfare systems.

Seif has been confirmed for promotion to vice admiral and will assume leadership of Submarine Force Atlantic and Allied Submarine Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

Who Is Rear Adm. Douglas Adams?

Adams has been serving in the Navy since 1987. As PEO for undersea warfare systems, he oversees the research, development, acquisition, transition and sustainment of undersea weapons, combat systems, countermeasures, training and sensor systems.

He served as commander of USS Rhode Island (Blue) (SSBN 740) from October 2010 to March 2013.

Adams has held multiple senior acquisition and program management roles across the Navy’s undersea and maritime portfolio. His assignments include service in the Virginia-class submarine program office (PMS 450), major program manager for undersea systems (IWS 5) and deputy PEO for undersea warfare systems.

What Does the AUKUS I&A Program Office Do?

AUKUS Integration and Acquisition is a U.S. Navy program office responsible for coordinating the delivery of the U.S. contribution to the first pillar of the trilateral alliance among Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

AUKUS Pillar I is focused on helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered attack submarines while reinforcing nuclear stewardship and nonproliferation standards.

The program office integrates the Navy’s technical, programmatic and industrial efforts in support of strategic mission requirements. It also serves as a primary coordination point for aligning submarine operations, training, workforce development, nuclear stewardship and trilateral basing initiatives with AUKUS partners.

How Are Lawmakers & Innovators Advancing AUKUS Capabilities?

Congress and defense innovation leaders have advanced legislative and technological initiatives under the AUKUS framework.

In June 2025, House lawmakers proposed the AUKUS Reform for Military Optimization and Review Act, a bipartisan bill intended to accelerate and strengthen review processes for transfers, exports and activities involving advanced technologies and defense services.

Meanwhile, the Defense Innovation Unit launched the AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge 2025 to seek commercial platforms designed to improve undersea command, control and communications.

The DIU solicitation followed the conclusion and announcement of winners in the inaugural AUKUS Electronic Warfare Challenge in September 2024.