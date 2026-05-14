DOW logo. DOW has entered framework agreements with Anduril, Leidos, CoAspire and Zone 5.
DOW has entered framework agreements with Anduril, Leidos, CoAspire and Zone 5 under the Low-Cost Containerized Munitions program.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
///

Pentagon Accelerates Low-Cost Strike Weapons Push Through New Commercial Partnerships

5 mins read
  • Pentagon launches major push for low-cost missile production at scale
  • Anduril, Leidos, CoAspire and Zone 5 tapped for cruise missile effort
  • The initiative reflects a broader shift toward faster, commercially driven defense procurement

The Department of War has launched a major push to expand the nation’s long-range strike capacity, signing framework agreements with defense technology firms Anduril, Leidos, CoAspire and Zone 5 to rapidly scale production of low-cost cruise missiles under the Low-Cost Containerized Munitions program, or LCCM.

The initiative also includes a parallel agreement with hypersonic startup Castelion to advance large-scale production of the Blackbeard hypersonic missile, DOW said Wednesday. Together, the efforts reflect the Pentagon’s accelerating shift toward affordable, mass-producible strike weapons as part of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War and Wash100 awardee Pete Hegseth’s “Arsenal of Freedom” strategy.

Under the framework agreements, DOW aims to procure more than 10,000 low-cost cruise missiles over three years beginning in 2027, while separately pursuing the acquisition of more than 12,000 Blackbeard hypersonic missiles over five years pending testing, validation and congressional funding approvals.Pentagon Accelerates Low-Cost Strike Weapons Push Through New Commercial Partnerships

These priorities will be featured at several upcoming Potomac Officers Club events, including the 2026 Army Summit on June 18, where officials will discuss cost-effective fires, commercial capability integration and battlefield modernization efforts tied to the Army’s transformation strategy.

The conversation will continue at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, which will examine advanced military technologies and next-generation operational capabilities across the air and space domains.

Pentagon Accelerates Low-Cost Strike Weapons Push Through New Commercial Partnerships

Naval modernization, autonomous systems and emerging defense technologies will also take center stage at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27, bringing together senior Navy leaders and defense industry executives to discuss the future of maritime operations and defense innovation.

How Is the Pentagon Reshaping Defense Procurement for Scalable Strike Production?

The agreements mark one of the clearest signs yet that Pentagon acquisition leaders are moving beyond traditional defense procurement models in favor of commercially driven production partnerships with emerging defense technology companies.Pentagon Accelerates Low-Cost Strike Weapons Push Through New Commercial Partnerships

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the initiative is designed to rapidly deliver affordable strike capacity while incentivizing private sector investment in production infrastructure and research and development.

“We will deliver affordable mass for our warfighters at unprecedented speed,” Michael said. “This commercial style of partnership is fully aligned with Secretary Hegseth’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy.”

Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment and a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, said the DOW is moving beyond the traditional prime contractors to expand the industrial base, accelerate testing timelines, and send a “clear, long-term demand signal to innovative new entrants.”

How Are Defense Companies Supporting the LCCM Push?

Leidos will produce an initial 3,000 LCCMs under its framework agreement with the Pentagon, leveraging technologies developed through the company’s AGM-190A Small Cruise Missile program.

Tom Bell, Leidos chairman and CEO and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, said the agreement demonstrates the department’s confidence in the company’s missile technology capabilities and production approach.

“We’re answering the Department of War’s call to revolutionize the procurement of critical capabilities at scale, with a focus on speed to operational capability,” Bell said.

Leidos plans to expand operations in Huntsville, Alabama, and McEwen, Tennessee, to support missile production.

Anduri’s production agreement with DOW covers at least 3,000 surface-launched Barracuda-500M cruise missiles and more than 60 launch systems.

The company said the Barracuda-500M was specifically designed for high-volume production using commodity components and open-architecture designs to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risks. Anduril has already invested more than $40 million into a dedicated Barracuda production facility in Southern California and plans to eventually shift manufacturing to its Arsenal-1 hyperscale production site in Ohio.

DOW’s framework agreement with CoAspire is for the additively manufactured GHOST cruise missile, a surface-launched variant of the company’s Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range platform.

CoAspire said additive manufacturing enables the development of new missile variants in months rather than years.

Related Articles

Arvind Raman. The Purdue University dean has been confirmed to lead NIST and serve as under secretary of commerce.
Arvind Raman Confirmed as Commerce Under Secretary for Standards & Technology

Senate confirms Arvind Raman for the dual-hatted Commerce under secretary and NIST director role  Raman commits to advancing AI standards and manufacturing innovation The Purdue University engineering dean previously led the LASER PULSE Consortium The Senate on Monday confirmed Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering at Purdue University, as the next under secretary of commerce for standards and technology through the adoption of an executive resolution authorizing the en bloc consideration of multiple nominations on the executive calendar. Raman appeared as Calendar Number 692 in the resolution, which was approved by the Senate in a 46-45 vote.

DOW seal. The Department of War has promoted Patrick Weaver, Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson to senior leadership roles.
War Department Promotes Weaver, Radabaugh & Dobson to Senior Leadership Roles

Pentagon names Patrick Weaver deputy chief of staff Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson elevated to senior advisers Appointments aim to strengthen defense policy and operations The Department of War has announced three leadership appointments intended to strengthen operational and policy support functions across the department. What Responsibilities Will the Appointees Support? Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement published Thursday that Patrick Weaver has been appointed deputy chief of staff for the Department of War, while Tami Radabaugh and Matt Dobson will serve as senior advisers to the secretary of war. The new leadership team members will help enhance operational

U.S. Cyber Command seal. The U.S. Cyber Command is seeking a significant funding increase for AI-driven operations.
CYBERCOM Seeks Funding Increase for AI-Driven Operations

CYBERCOM plans major AI funding surge for FY27 New investments target faster cyber threat detection and response Command aims to expand AI tools for offensive and defensive missions The U.S. Cyber Command is seeking an increase in artificial intelligence funding for fiscal year 2027, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. CYBERCOM’s plans to increase AI funding signal how rapidly artificial intelligence is becoming central to cyber operations and national security strategy. Continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, which will include a dedicated panel on AI’s role in cybersecurity featuring leaders from CMS and USTRANSCOM. Sign