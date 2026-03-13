The Department of War and the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence have signed a joint declaration of intent to establish common data standards for counter-unmanned aerial systems, or C-UAS, to enable data-sharing with allies and accelerate deployment of new capabilities.

The Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, led the effort and will adopt the new data standard as a requirement for all systems entering its C-UAS marketplace, the Army said Thursday.

Established in 2025, JIATF-401 is tasked to deliver counter-drone capabilities to protect warfighters and U.S. personnel.

How Will Common Data Standards Impact Counter-Drone Operations?

According to Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, the lack of common data standards has been a barrier to the integration of advanced capabilities. He added that establishing common standards provides a faster way for vendors to provide their technologies to warfighters.

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, a 2026 Wash100 winner, also commented that the standards will strengthen U.S. alliances and the defense industrial base.

“This agreement is a prime example of our commitment to modernization and strengthening our alliances,” Driscoll stated. “By establishing common standards with key allies like the United Kingdom, we not only enhance our collective security but also strengthen our defense industrial base and create new opportunities for streamlined foreign military sales.”

The Army leader also shared plans to expand the effort to five other nations. By mid-2026, he said up to 25 countries would be able to acquire C-UAS capabilities from the marketplace.

What Is the JIATF-401 Counter-UAS Marketplace?

JIATF-401’s C-UAS marketplace is intended to streamline how DOW and interagency partners evaluate equipment by providing access to validated technologies and performance data.

In February, DOW said the marketplace reached initial operational capability. Its catalog currently offers over 1,600 C-UAS systems and components.