Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Driscoll said establishing common counter-UAS standards will strengthen collective security
Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll stated that having common data standards with allies strengthens the defense industrial base and streamlines foreign military sales.
Photo: U.S. Army
//

Pentagon, UK MOD to Establish Common Data Standards for Counter-Drone Technologies

2 mins read

The Department of War and the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence have signed a joint declaration of intent to establish common data standards for counter-unmanned aerial systems, or C-UAS, to enable data-sharing with allies and accelerate deployment of new capabilities.

The Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF-401, led the effort and will adopt the new data standard as a requirement for all systems entering its C-UAS marketplace, the Army said Thursday.

Established in 2025, JIATF-401 is tasked to deliver counter-drone capabilities to protect warfighters and U.S. personnel.

How Will Common Data Standards Impact Counter-Drone Operations?

According to Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401, the lack of common data standards has been a barrier to the integration of advanced capabilities. He added that establishing common standards provides a faster way for vendors to provide their technologies to warfighters.

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, a 2026 Wash100 winner, also commented that the standards will strengthen U.S. alliances and the defense industrial base.

“This agreement is a prime example of our commitment to modernization and strengthening our alliances,” Driscoll stated. “By establishing common standards with key allies like the United Kingdom, we not only enhance our collective security but also strengthen our defense industrial base and create new opportunities for streamlined foreign military sales.”

The Army leader also shared plans to expand the effort to five other nations. By mid-2026, he said up to 25 countries would be able to acquire C-UAS capabilities from the marketplace.

What Is the JIATF-401 Counter-UAS Marketplace?

JIATF-401’s C-UAS marketplace is intended to streamline how DOW and interagency partners evaluate equipment by providing access to validated technologies and performance data.

In February, DOW said the marketplace reached initial operational capability. Its catalog currently offers over 1,600 C-UAS systems and components.

Related Articles

Charles Worthington. The VA CTO and chief AI officer is stepping down from his role.
Charles Worthington to Step Down as VA CTO & Chief AI Officer

Charles Worthington announced he will step down from his role as chief technology officer and chief artificial intelligence officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs after several years overseeing digital modernization and AI initiatives at VA. As federal leaders highlight the growing role of AI in transforming public-sector systems and workforce productivity, the conversation around AI adoption and innovation continues across government and industry. Join the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to connect with leaders shaping the future of AI in the federal landscape. Register now! In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Worthington said serving at VA has

U.S. Army logo. The Army launched the Group 4+ Short/Vertical Takeoff and Landing Challenge to advance UAS modernization.
Army Launches Group 4+ S/VTOL Unmanned Aircraft Challenge

The U.S. Army is advancing efforts to modernize its unmanned aircraft capabilities to support multidomain operations through the Group 4+ Short/Vertical Takeoff and Landing, or S/VTOL, Challenge, DVIDS reported Monday. The Army’s latest challenge highlights the service’s push to modernize unmanned aviation and strengthen collaboration with industry. Join defense leaders and technology innovators at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to hear firsthand how the service is advancing future capabilities. Book your spot now! The challenge will involve collaboration with industry partners to inform acquisition, development and procurement strategies for future unmanned aircraft platforms. The Portfolio Acquisition Executive, or

Federal Aviation Administration seal. FAA issued an RFI to move the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography.
FAA Issues RFI for National Airspace System Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a request for information seeking industry partners capable of supporting the transition of the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC. The FAA’s modernization efforts reflect the broader government push to upgrade legacy systems, a topic that will take center stage at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now. According to the sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov Tuesday, the FAA is seeking potential vendors to move its air traffic control infrastructure, as well as its IT and business systems to PQC as part of the agency’s modernization effort.