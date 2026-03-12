NASA’s Dragonfly mission has reached a new development stage as engineers begin assembling and testing the rotorcraft lander that will explore Saturn’s moon, Titan.

The work is taking place at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, where teams are integrating major spacecraft components and preparing the system to withstand launch and deep-space conditions, NASA said Tuesday.

Dragonfly is scheduled to launch no earlier than 2028 and will travel for roughly six years before arriving at Titan to conduct a multi-site exploration of the moon’s chemistry, geology and atmosphere.

What Systems Are Being Tested First?

Initial integration activities have focused on verifying the operation of key spacecraft electronics. Engineers recently conducted power and functional tests on the integrated electronics module, which contains the spacecraft’s core avionics, and the power switching units, which regulate the distribution of electrical power, after connecting them to the rotorcraft’s wiring system.

How Will Dragonfly Explore Titan?

Dragonfly is designed as a nuclear-powered rotorcraft roughly the size of a small vehicle. Unlike traditional landers that remain in a single location, Dragonfly will fly between sites on Titan’s surface during its science mission.

The vehicle’s rotors will allow it to travel across Titan’s terrain and investigate multiple geologically interesting regions, including dune fields and impact sites such as Selk Crater.

“Dragonfly isn’t a mission to detect life — it’s a mission to investigate the chemistry that came before biology here on Earth,” said Zibi Turtle, Dragonfly principal investigator and planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins APL.

What Happens Next for the Dragonfly Mission?

Integration and testing at APL will continue through 2026 and early 2027. Dragonfly will move to Lockheed Martin Space in Colorado later in the process for system-level testing before returning to APL for final environmental testing designed to simulate space conditions.

The rotorcraft is expected to travel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2028 to prepare for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Dragonfly was selected in 2019 as part of NASA’s New Frontiers program, which funds planetary science missions designed to address major questions about the solar system.