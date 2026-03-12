Dragonfly mission identifier. NASA’s Dragonfly mission has moved into the integration and testing phase.
NASA’s Dragonfly mission has moved into the integration and testing phase.
Logo: DragonFly
/

NASA’s Titan-Bound Dragonfly Rotorcraft Enters Integration, Testing Phase

2 mins read

NASA’s Dragonfly mission has reached a new development stage as engineers begin assembling and testing the rotorcraft lander that will explore Saturn’s moon, Titan.

The work is taking place at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, where teams are integrating major spacecraft components and preparing the system to withstand launch and deep-space conditions, NASA said Tuesday.

Dragonfly is scheduled to launch no earlier than 2028 and will travel for roughly six years before arriving at Titan to conduct a multi-site exploration of the moon’s chemistry, geology and atmosphere.

What Systems Are Being Tested First?

Initial integration activities have focused on verifying the operation of key spacecraft electronics. Engineers recently conducted power and functional tests on the integrated electronics module, which contains the spacecraft’s core avionics, and the power switching units, which regulate the distribution of electrical power, after connecting them to the rotorcraft’s wiring system.

How Will Dragonfly Explore Titan?

Dragonfly is designed as a nuclear-powered rotorcraft roughly the size of a small vehicle. Unlike traditional landers that remain in a single location, Dragonfly will fly between sites on Titan’s surface during its science mission.

The vehicle’s rotors will allow it to travel across Titan’s terrain and investigate multiple geologically interesting regions, including dune fields and impact sites such as Selk Crater.

“Dragonfly isn’t a mission to detect life — it’s a mission to investigate the chemistry that came before biology here on Earth,” said Zibi Turtle, Dragonfly principal investigator and planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins APL. 

What Happens Next for the Dragonfly Mission?

Integration and testing at APL will continue through 2026 and early 2027. Dragonfly will move to Lockheed Martin Space in Colorado later in the process for system-level testing before returning to APL for final environmental testing designed to simulate space conditions.

The rotorcraft is expected to travel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in 2028 to prepare for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Dragonfly was selected in 2019 as part of NASA’s New Frontiers program, which funds planetary science missions designed to address major questions about the solar system.

Related Articles

Daniel Morgan. DOT’s first chief chief data officer at DOT has been named chief product and technology officer.
Daniel Morgan Named DOT Chief Product & Technology Officer

Daniel Morgan, the Department of Transportation’s inaugural chief data officer, has been appointed as DOT’s chief product and technology officer and has joined the Senior Executive Service.  In a LinkedIn post, Morgan said the move marks a new chapter after more than a decade overseeing DOT’s enterprise data strategy. He also highlighted the collaborative nature of his work, noting that many of the recognitions earned during his tenure reflected team accomplishments across the department. “Data will always be a team sport, and I am proud of all we got done – inside DOT, across government and with the Chief Data

Top 10 Leaderboard in the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote Competition week 5
Aretum’s Rohit Gupta Soars as Northrop Grumman’s Kathy Warden Gains Ground in Wash100 Popular Vote

The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote race is deep into the middle of the competition with supporters across the government contracting community continuing to rally behind their favorite leaders.  The Wash100 Popular Vote is an annual contest where the GovCon community can show their support for the most influential government and industry leaders recognized by the prestigious Wash100 Award. Hung Cao, under secretary of the Navy, has widened his lead and now holds 2,206 votes, maintaining a commanding first-place position as the competition heads deeper into its latest week. But the race is far from over—and several leaders remain within striking distance

U.S. Army logo. The Army is expanding its use of enterprise contracts to streamline procurement.
Army Expands Use of Enterprise Contracts to Streamline Procurement

The U.S. Army is expanding its use of enterprise contracts to streamline procurement, promote competition and leverage enterprisewide buying power as part of efforts to modernize acquisition. The Army’s push toward enterprise contracts reflects ongoing changes in how the service approaches acquisition and modernization. Reserve your seat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to hear from government and industry leaders discussing priorities, technology developments and other trends shaping the military service. The service said Wednesday it has awarded 14 enterprise contracts in the past eight months, consolidating 118 separate agreements into unified vehicles and enabling