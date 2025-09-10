Drew Myklegard to Step Down as OMB Deputy Federal CIO

Drew Myklegard is set to officially resign as deputy federal chief information officer on Sept. 22, the Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Myklegard served as deputy federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget for over three years. He succeeded Maria Roat, who retired in March 2022.

During his tenure, Myklegard oversaw the digital transformation efforts of the White House’s technology policy office, prioritizing IT modernization and cloud computing. He also managed over $120 billion in federal IT investments and led efforts to enhance the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Myklegard’s Career Highlights

Myklegard worked in the Department of Veterans Affairs from 2018 to 2022. He was the executive director of product engineering and played a key role in implementing the Lighthouse Application Programming Interface platform. He also served as senior adviser to the CIO and director of platform and IT innovation.

The Army Reserve and Technology Modernization Fund Board member spent nearly 10 years with the Army National Guard as an intelligence analyst and strategic planner. Before that, he was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton for two years.

Myklegard is reportedly returning to the private sector.