The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released three new guides to help critical infrastructure owners and operators address risks from unmanned aircraft systems .

What Are CISA’s New UAS Security Guides?

CISA said Wednesday the latest additions to the agency’s Be Air Aware campaign are titled Unmanned Aircraft System Detection Technology Guidance for Critical Infrastructure , Suspicious Unmanned Aircraft System Activity Guidance for Critical Infrastructure Owners and Operators , and Safe Handling Considerations for Downed Unmanned Aircraft Systems . The new resources, developed with the help of government partners and industry representatives, are meant to enhance security measures against UAS-related risks as the frequency of drones operating near vital facilities is expected to rise significantly due to soaring commercial and recreational use.

What Did CISA Executives Say About the New Resources?

“The new risks and challenges from UAS activity demonstrate that the threat environment is always changing, which means our defenses must improve as well. CISA’s Be Air Aware™ resources are designed to empower critical infrastructure owners and operators with the information they need to better safeguard their systems and assets,” said CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala .

“The release of these guides is a significant step in supporting the actions mandated under Executive Order 14305. By addressing the escalating UAS threats, including the frequent incursions at critical infrastructure facilities, we are taking proactive measures to protect our nation’s vital assets,” commented Steve Casapulla, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA.