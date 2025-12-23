Edward Forst. The seasoned executive has been confirmed by the Senate as GSA administrator.
The Senate has confirmed Edward Forst, a seasoned executive and investor, as head of the General Services Administration.
Edward Forst/LinkedIn
/

Edward Forst Confirmed as GSA Administrator

2 mins read

The Senate on Thursday voted 53-43 to confirm Edward Forst, a seasoned executive and investor, as head of the General Services Administration.

According to a congressional notice published Thursday, Forst’s nomination was included in a larger group of federal government nominees that the Senate approved en bloc.

President Trump nominated Forst for the position in July.

What Are David Forst’s Top Priorities as GSA Administrator?

During his Senate confirmation hearing in October, Forst said that if confirmed, his priorities are unifying the federal acquisition system, rightsizing the federal real estate portfolio, encouraging small businesses to do business with the federal government and advancing technology transformation across agencies.

“The federal government’s acquisition system must operate as a unified enterprise, not as a patchwork of disconnected transactions. Centralizing and streamlining procurement can reduce duplication, lower costs, and improve speed and consistency across the government,” Forst told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“I am confident the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) team is prepared to fully embrace this once in a generation opportunity that will help agencies improve their mission delivery,” he added.

Who Is Edward Forst?

Forst brings decades of experience in global financial services and real estate to GSA. He spent three years as chairman of London-based private equity firm Lion Capital and served as CEO of Cushman & Wakefield. Earlier, he spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, holding senior executive roles, including general partner, management committee member and co-CEO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

He also served as executive vice president and principal operating officer at Harvard University and was an adviser to the secretary of the Department of the Treasury. Forst started his career at Bankers Trust, where he served as a managing director.

He serves on the boards of the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs, the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, the Investment Committee of Roundabout Theater and the East Hampton Healthcare Foundation. 

A Harvard University economics graduate, Forst holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Related Articles

CISA logo. CISA and NIST published a draft of a new interagency report on cyberthreats targeting identity tokens.
CISA, NIST Release Draft Report on Identity Token Cyberthreats for Public Comment

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology have published an initial draft of an interagency report that aims to address cyberthreats targeting identity tokens and assertions. CISA said Monday that the draft report, titled “Protecting Tokens and Assertions from Forgery, Theft and Misuse,” is open for public comments through Jan. 30. The report adheres to the cybersecurity directive issued by the White House in June. This EO—focused on sustaining national cyber defenses—updates and amends previous guidelines found in Executive Orders 13694 and 14144. Understand the threats American systems are facing amid increasing global

Department of War logo. DOW signed a new agreement with xAI.
War Department to Provide xAI for Government Capabilities via GenAI.mil

The Department of War will add xAI for Government to GenAI.mil, its bespoke platform that brings generative artificial intelligence capabilities to all civilians, contractors and military personnel under DOW.  The department said Monday that it entered into an agreement with xAI for the company’s suite of frontier‑grade capabilities, which are based on the Grok family of models. DOW expects initial deployment in early 2026. The Potomac Officers Club will host a panel on artificial intelligence at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Leaders from across the Pentagon and industry are gathering at the event to discuss the key

HHS logo. HHS released the HTI-5 proposed rule.
HHS Proposes HTI-5 Rule to Cut Health IT Burden, Advance AI-Enabled Interoperability

The Department of Health and Human Services has released a proposed rule aimed at streamlining federal health IT certification requirements, strengthening patient protections against information blocking and laying new groundwork for artificial intelligence-enabled data exchange across the healthcare system. HHS said Monday that the Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: ASTP/ONC Deregulatory Actions to Unleash Prosperity proposed rule, known as HTI-5, advances the administration’s deregulation and AI leadership agenda. The proposal was released through the assistant secretary for technology policy and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. Federal healthcare agencies are navigating large-scale modernization efforts while balancing interoperability,