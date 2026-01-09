Emil Michael. The undersecretary of war for research and engineering issued a memo to protect DOW-funded research.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
Emil Michael Announces Key Actions to Safeguard DOW-Funded Research

Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael has issued a memorandum outlining key measures to protect Department of War-funded research from intellectual property theft, malign foreign influence and other means of exploitation that undermine U.S. national security and economic interests.

DOW said Thursday the memo titled Fundamental Research Security Initiatives and Implementation aligns with congressional oversight initiatives and reflects the department’s commitment to advancing research security.

What Measures Does the Memo Outline to Protect DOW-Funded Research?

According to the memo, the measures include prohibiting research funding to certain Chinese military-linked companies, establishing a departmentwide risk review repository, and developing automated vetting and monitoring tools to better detect foreign influence. 

Additional steps include expanded spot checks of research awards, standardized foreign support reporting, enhanced training for research security personnel and closer coordination with congressional oversight committees.

What Did Emil Michael Say About Strengthening Research Security?

Michael said the War Department is intensifying its efforts to safeguard taxpayer-funded research and uphold the integrity of the U.S. scientific community.

“These measures represent a decisive step toward strengthening the Department’s ability to safeguard its DoW Fundamental Research from adverse exploitation, ensure accountability in the stewardship of resources, and preserve the research and technological superiority of the U.S. military,” he wrote in the memo. “By fostering a culture of vigilance and collaboration across the entire DoW, the Department will be better equipped to anticipate emerging threats, adapt to evolving adversarial tactics, and maintain its position as a global leader in defense, innovation and research.”

