Chris Wright headshot. Energy Secretary unveiled roadmap to drive fusion power development through more investments
Energy Secretary Chris Wright has unveiled a Fusion Science & Technology Roadmap calling for more investments and private industry collaboration on fusion power development.
Chris Wright/Department of Energy
///

Energy Dept to Invest More in Fusion Power Under New Tech Roadmap

2 mins read

The Department of Energy is expanding its investment in fusion power through closer collaboration with private industry and the use of artificial intelligence, Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a Washington D.C. event hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project, Wright unveiled the department’s new Fusion Science & Technology Roadmap, outlining plans to strengthen public infrastructure that will support private-sector fusion operations in the 2030s, Nextgov/FCW reported. 

More Investments in National Lab R&D

Wright stressed that advancing fusion science will also require additional federal investment in national laboratories’ research and development.

“We need the commercial efforts, but we need the labs,” Wright said.

He added that expanding fusion research will require strategic funding choices within government, including acknowledging and acting like the government has finite, rather than unending, resources.

Wright described AI as “a tremendous enabling technology,” noting its potential to drive breakthroughs in materials science, digital modeling of stellar fusion and molecular dynamics.

In June, the Energy Department announced the selection of Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Savannah River Site and Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant as the sites for AI data centers and energy generation projects.

Wright also underscored the Trump administration’s focus on maintaining U.S. leadership in energy innovation amid China’s rapid fusion investments. “They’ve got top scientific talent,” he said. “So, I think China’s serious and moving fast,” the Energy Department head remarked.

Related Articles

Kirsten Davies. The cybersecurity leader’s nomination for the DOD CIO role has advanced in the Senate.
Kirsten Davies’ Nomination for DOD CIO Advances in Senate

The Senate Armed Services Committee has advanced the nomination of Kirsten Davies, a cybersecurity and technology leader, to serve as the Department of Defense’s chief information officer. According to a congressional notice, the Senate panel on Thursday placed her nomination on the Senate executive calendar for consideration by the upper chamber. President Trump nominated Davies for the position in May. Katie Arrington, former South Carolina state lawmaker and a previous Wash100 awardee, currently performs the duties of the DOD CIO. Who Is Kirsten Davies? According to her LinkedIn profile, Davies served as chief information security officer, or CISO, at Unilever.

Daniel Driscoll. The Army secretary announces a “Silicon Valley” approach to accelerate weapons delivery to soldiers.
Daniel Driscoll Pushes ‘Silicon Valley’ Approach to Army Acquisition

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said the military branch plans to adopt a “Silicon Valley” model to speed up the delivery of new weapons systems and technologies to soldiers as part of an upcoming “organizational acquisition reform,” Breaking Defense reported Monday. “After seeing the power of combining venture capital money and mentorship with startup culture, I can say unequivocally that the Silicon Valley approach is absolutely ideal for the Army,” Driscoll said in his prepared remarks at the AUSA 2025 conference Monday. “It will identify promising startups, quickly fund them and get minimally viable products to soldiers in weeks,” he added.

ARPA-H logo. ARPA-H is soliciting proposals to advance scalable health innovations and build more resilient health systems.
ARPA-H Seeks High-Impact Health Innovations Under 2 Market Opportunities

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is soliciting proposals for two major contracting opportunities aimed at advancing scalable health innovations and building more resilient health systems. Through its Scalable Solutions Office and Resilient Systems Office market opportunities, the agency is inviting submissions to tackle pressing health challenges with novel approaches. As ARPA-H advances its mission to drive scalable innovation and build resilient health systems, Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit will convene federal leaders, industry experts and innovators on Dec. 4 to examine how emerging technologies and strategic partnerships are shaping the future of U.S. healthcare. Register now to