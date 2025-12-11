Scott Kupor. The OPM director commented on the launch of the Federal HR 2.0 initiative.
OPM Director Scott Kupor commented on the launch of the Federal HR 2.0 initiative that aims to consolidate over 100 federal human resources systems into a single Core HCM platform.
Photo: Office of Personnel Management
//

OPM, OMB Unveil Federal HR 2.0 Initiative

3 mins read

The Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget have launched a modernization initiative aimed at consolidating more than 100 outdated federal human resources systems into a single platform.

OPM, OMB Unveil Federal HR 2.0 Initiative

Be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Register today to secure your spot.

Under the Federal HR 2.0 initiative, OPM said Wednesday federal agencies will transition to one Core Human Capital Management, or HCM, system, establishing it as the government’s unified system of record for personnel management. 

“Today’s announcement is a major win for efficiency, accountability, and good government,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor. “By consolidating more than 100 systems into a single, modern HR platform, we are delivering billions in savings while giving agencies the tools they need to manage the federal workforce as one coordinated enterprise. This is exactly the kind of smart, cost-saving reform the American people expect and deserve.”

In a memo issued Wednesday, Kupor and OMB Director Russell Vought stated that the Core HCM platform will encompass several functions, including personnel action processing, employee system of record, employee and manager self-service, analytics and dashboards, position management, time and attendance, and learning. 

According to the document, OPM is overseeing a procurement effort to identify a vendor to implement the new system.

What Are the Goals of Federal HR 2.0? 

According to OPM, Federal HR 2.0 aims to eliminate duplicative systems and redundant contracts and improve HR service delivery through self-service tools, standardized workflows and real-time data integration.

The initiative also seeks to support agencies in hiring, retaining and managing talent and establish a governmentwide HR system designed to strengthen security and data integrity.

In the memo, Kupor and Vought noted that the transition to the Core HCM platform will occur in two waves to “allow for significant interagency feedback and collaboration to help ensure successful implementation.”

Wave 1 agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture and Health and Human Services, are expected to begin the transition in fiscal year 2026.

The Department of Commerce, General Services Administration, the Department of War, NASA and other Wave 2 agencies will move to the new system in FY 2027.

What Federal Hiring Reforms Did OPM & OMB Announce?

In November, OPM and OMB issued new guidance introducing stricter oversight of federal hiring. The directive requires agencies to justify each position in alignment with administration priorities and to limit new hires until detailed staffing plans are approved.

In September, OPM finalized a rule replacing the longstanding “rule of three” with the “rule of many” to modernize federal hiring. According to the agency, the rule applies to competitive and excepted service appointments and is designed to ensure agencies select candidates based on practical skills and merit as assessed through skills-based evaluations.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to advance a national policy framework for AI.
Executive Order Seeks to Challenge Restrictive State AI Laws

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the attorney general to establish an artificial intelligence litigation task force to challenge state AI laws deemed “unconstitutional, preempted, or otherwise unlawful,” which could potentially hinder innovation. Explore innovative AI use cases and connect with GovCon leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Reserve your seat today to be part of this transformative conversation. What Are the Key Provisions of Trump’s New Executive Order on AI? Under the new EO, the secretary of commerce will evaluate state AI laws for conflicts with national policy priorities

Troy Meink. The Air Force secretary highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process.
Troy Meink on Air Force’s Acquisition Transformation

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process during his keynote speech Thursday at the Spacepower 2025 Conference, the U.S. Space Force reported. What Are Troy Meink’s Thoughts on Portfolio Acquisition Executives? One of the structural changes Meink cited is the shift from program executive officers to portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, to speed up the decision-making process and provide leaders with clearer authority.  “We’re moving from the old program executive officer model to portfolio acquisition executives, and the whole focus is making sure our people are empowered to

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's logo. CISA issued its new Cybersecurity Performance Goals guidance
CISA Issues New Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Counter Emerging Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released version 2.0 of its Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals, or CPGs, an updated guidance for integrating cybersecurity within an organization’s daily operations. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together cybersecurity experts from across government and industry to discuss some of the most pressing cyber issues and opportunities today. Get your tickets here. CISA said Thursday that the document reflects three years of operational insights and contains best practices collected from industry and government leaders and cybersecurity experts. “Over the past year, CISA has engaged extensively with hundreds