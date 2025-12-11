FedRAMP logo. FedRAMP announced three cloud services participating in Cohort 1 of the 20x Phase 2 pilot.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has announced the three cloud services participating in the first cohort of the FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot.
Photo: FedRAMP
//

FedRAMP Kicks Off 20x Phase 2 Pilot With Cohort 1 Selection

2 mins read

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has announced the three cloud services participating in the first cohort of FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot.

FedRAMP said Wednesday 20x Phase 2, which was first announced in September, required cloud services to submit pilot proposals demonstrating their planned approach in advance.

The cloud services selected for Cohort 1 of the FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 pilot are Confluent Cloud for Government, Meridian LMS and Paramify Cloud.

What’s Next for FedRAMP 20x in 2026?

FedRAMP Director Pete Waterman shared an open letter to the FedRAMP Board highlighting the next steps for the 20x Phase 2 pilot program.

Upcoming efforts include:

  • Review of proposals for Phase 2, Cohort 2: From Jan. 5 to 9, FedRAMP will review pilot proposals from eligible 20x Phase 2 pilot participants and will select up to seven participants to take part in the Phase 2 pilot.
  • Transition to Phase 3: Phase 2 will conclude at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, paving the way for broader adoption of 20x improvements in the third and fourth quarters of FY 2026 under Phase 3.
  • AI Authorizations: FedRAMP plans to finalize the first three AI Prioritization 20x Low authorizations in January.
  • Innovation through partnerships: FedRAMP will continue hosting quarterly FedRAMP Days.

What Is FedRAMP 20x?

FedRAMP 20x is a cloud-native authorization framework designed to advance the use of automation to accelerate the authorization process and facilitate secure cloud adoption across federal agencies.

Under the initiative, cloud service providers are encouraged to establish their security goals, continuously validate the effectiveness of the capabilities used to meet those goals and measure their performance against those goals. 

Through this framework, CSPs secure authorization to enhance their service offerings without needing permission for significant changes.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to advance a national policy framework for AI.
Executive Order Seeks to Challenge Restrictive State AI Laws

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the attorney general to establish an artificial intelligence litigation task force to challenge state AI laws deemed “unconstitutional, preempted, or otherwise unlawful,” which could potentially hinder innovation. Explore innovative AI use cases and connect with GovCon leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Reserve your seat today to be part of this transformative conversation. What Are the Key Provisions of Trump’s New Executive Order on AI? Under the new EO, the secretary of commerce will evaluate state AI laws for conflicts with national policy priorities

Troy Meink. The Air Force secretary highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process.
Troy Meink on Air Force’s Acquisition Transformation

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process during his keynote speech Thursday at the Spacepower 2025 Conference, the U.S. Space Force reported. What Are Troy Meink’s Thoughts on Portfolio Acquisition Executives? One of the structural changes Meink cited is the shift from program executive officers to portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, to speed up the decision-making process and provide leaders with clearer authority.  “We’re moving from the old program executive officer model to portfolio acquisition executives, and the whole focus is making sure our people are empowered to

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's logo. CISA issued its new Cybersecurity Performance Goals guidance
CISA Issues New Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Counter Emerging Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released version 2.0 of its Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals, or CPGs, an updated guidance for integrating cybersecurity within an organization’s daily operations. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together cybersecurity experts from across government and industry to discuss some of the most pressing cyber issues and opportunities today. Get your tickets here. CISA said Thursday that the document reflects three years of operational insights and contains best practices collected from industry and government leaders and cybersecurity experts. “Over the past year, CISA has engaged extensively with hundreds