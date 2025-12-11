The Department of War's logo. House passed a spending bill for DOW
The House's National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 authorizes $900.6 billion in funding for the Department of War.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
House Passes FY26 Defense Spending Bill Authorizing $900.6B

The House of Representatives voted 312-112 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, authorizing a $900.6 billion funding for the Pentagon for fiscal year 2026, Breaking Defense reported.

The bill increases the pay of service members, approves military aid for Ukraine, and finances shipbuilding and procurement of aircraft, ground vehicles and munitions.

How Will NDAA FY26 Affect Military Procurement Processes?

Additionally, the new NDAA includes provisions that impact the U.S. military’s capability procurement programs.

The NDAA marks the Department of War’s shift from the current program executive officer, or PEOs, to a portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE.

According to previously released department documents, the PAE will oversee multiple programs and will be in charge of allocating resources across systems to ensure timely delivery.

In November, the Army announced the establishment of six PAEs under Army Transformation and Training Command and the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

The NDAA also includes language to halt the Air Force’s retirement of its A-10 Thunderbolt II fleet and divest F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft over the next year. In contrast, the bill is preventing the Pentagon from canceling the E-7 Wedgetail program.

For the Army, the bill greenlights the acquisition of UH-60 Black Hawk and the early production of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft.

What Programs Will NDAA FY26 Fund?

NDAA authorizes over $25 billion for the purchase of critical munitions, including Naval Strike Missiles, Tomahawks, Javelins, Sidewinders and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

The bill also provides the Pentagon $26 billion in shipbuilding funds for the purchase of Columbia-class ballistic missile and Virginia-class submarines, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, ship-to-shore connector landing craft, and other vessels.

President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome will also receive funding under the policy bill.

