Federal Communications Commission logo. The FCC announced plans to re-charter the CSRIC for a new two-year term.
The Federal Communications Commission has announced plans to re-charter the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council for a new two-year term and is soliciting nominations for membership.
Logo: Federal Communications Commission
/

FCC Plans to Re-Charter CSRIC, Seeks Nominations for 2-Year Term

3 mins read

The Federal Communications Commission has announced plans to re-charter the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, or CSRIC, for a new two-year term and is soliciting nominations for membership.

In a public notice published Monday, the FCC said it intends to re-charter the advisory committee on or before March 26, following consultation with the General Services Administration. The re-chartered body will represent the commission’s tenth CSRIC charter, CSRIC X, with the first meeting expected in June.

Nominations for CSRIC X membership must be submitted no later than March 11.

What Is the Purpose of CSRIC?

According to the FCC, CSRIC is a federal advisory committee that offers recommendations to the commission to improve the security and reliability of U.S. communications infrastructure.

The council’s work focuses on public safety and homeland security-related issues, including the security and reliability of communications networks, 911 and Next Generation 911 systems, emergency alerting, and national security and emergency preparedness communications.

The FCC said CSRIC X will be authorized to form informal subcommittees or subgroups to support its work, with those groups reporting recommendations to the full council.

What Topics Will CSRIC X Address?

According to the notice, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will ask CSRIC X to address six topics: the national security implications of the dark fiber market; submarine cable security and resilience; malicious SIM farm mitigation; reduction of common causes of sunny day outages; communications network security enhancement; and expansion of Next Generation 911 multimedia availability and 911 accessibility.

Who Is Eligible to Serve on CSRIC X?

The FCC said it is seeking nominations from a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from federal agencies, state and local government organizations, communications service providers, technology developers, and consumer advocacy and community groups.

The agency said it is particularly interested in receiving nominations from organizations with expertise in public safety, emergency management and homeland security.

Council members will serve at the discretion of the FCC chairman and will not be compensated. Members will also be expected to participate in at least one informal subcommittee or subgroup.

The FCC said all nominees will be subject to an ethics review conducted by the agency’s Office of General Counsel. Some members appointed in an individual capacity may be classified as Special Government Employees and would be ineligible to serve if they are federally registered lobbyists.

In 2024, the commission announced the members of the CSRIC’s ninth charter.

Related Articles

U.S. Army logo. The Army redesignated PEO STRI as CPE ST3 as part of acquisition reform efforts.
Army Redesignates PEO STRI as CPE ST3 Under Acquisition Reform Initiative

The U.S. Army has redesignated the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat, or CPE ST3, DVIDS reported Friday. The Army’s latest organizational change underscores the service’s continued focus on modernization and acquisition reform. As transformation efforts move forward, defense and industry leaders will convene at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to explore the priorities shaping the future force. Register now! The move aligns the organization with the Army’s newly established portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE, structure, which aims to streamline the acquisition process and

Kelly Loeffler. The SBA administrator commented on the agency’s move to terminate 154 8(a) firms.
SBA Initiates Termination Proceedings Against 154 Firms Under 8(a) Program

The Small Business Administration has initiated termination proceedings against 154 Washington, D.C.-based companies participating in the 8(a) Business Development Program by sending letters informing them they failed to meet economic disadvantage requirements. SBA said Wednesday it will suspend the companies for at least 30 days before finalizing their removal from the program. The agency’s action follows an internal eligibility review conducted by its Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. What Did the SBA Eligibility Review Find? According to the review, SBA found that 154 firms received nearly $1.3 billion in 8(a) set-aside and sole-source contracts between fiscal years 2021

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Noem commented about the Coast Guard's new icebreaker purchase
Coast Guard Taps Davie Defense to Expand Icebreaker Fleet With 5 New Arctic Security Cutters

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Davie Defense for the construction of five Arctic security cutters, bringing the total number of icebreakers currently on order to 11. The award marks the fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s directive to expand America’s icebreaker fleet and enhance the nation’s Arctic capability.  “America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we’re finally acting like it under President Trump. Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there,” Kristi Noem, secretary