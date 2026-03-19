Drones. FCC has updated its Covered List to exempt four UAS after DOW determined they do not pose national security risks.
The Federal Communications Commission has updated its Covered List to exempt four uncrewed aircraft systems after the Department of War determined they do not pose national security risks.
Photo: aerogondo2 / Shutterstock
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FCC Exempts 4 Drones From Covered List After Pentagon Review

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The Federal Communications Commission has updated its Covered List to exempt four uncrewed aircraft systems after the Department of War determined they do not pose national security risks.

FCC Exempts 4 Drones From Covered List After Pentagon Review

As federal agencies refine policies around trusted drones and secure airspace technologies, industry leaders are converging to discuss capabilities and strategies shaping the evolving air and space landscape. Secure your spot at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to connect and exchange insights with government and industry leaders.

FCC said Wednesday the decision marks the first set of “Conditional Approvals” following DOW’s January determination that certain drones and components do not pose national security risks.

The commission’s Covered List is a list of communications equipment and services identified as posing potential risks to U.S. national security and the safety of individuals.

What Are the Newly Exempted UAS?

FCC removed the following systems from its Covered List:

  • Mobilicom’s SkyHopper series, including M Band, tactical data link, controllers and ICE OS3 security software
  • ScoutDI’s Scout 137 uncrewed aircraft system
  • SiFly Aviation’s Q12 UAS
  • Verge’s X1 UAS

In December, FCC added foreign-made drones and critical UAS components to its Covered List following an interagency finding of national security concerns. The designation blocked affected systems from receiving authorization for import or sale of new models in the U.S.

What Is the DOW Determination Regarding Drones, Critical Components?

In January, DOW determined that certain categories of drones and critical components do not present unacceptable national security risks through Jan. 1, 2027.

The determination applies to systems that fall into three categories: platforms on DOW’s Blue UAS Cleared List; drones and UAS components that qualify as “domestic end products” under the Buy American Standard; and UAS and drone components that receive conditional approval.

Companies seeking exemptions must submit required documentation to FCC, which forwards applications to DOW and the Department of Homeland Security for review.

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