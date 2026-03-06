FCC Chair Brendan Carr. Carr issued a proposal to ensure reliable spectrum access for emergent space operations
Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has proposed expanding spectrum availability to support emergent space operations, such as orbital laboratories, satellite repair and private spacecraft.
Photo: Federal Communications Commission
/

FCC’s Brendan Carr Proposes Spectrum Availability Expansion for Next-Gen Space Operations

2 mins read

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has proposed a plan to provide spectrum access for emerging space technologies and operations.

Carr’s proposal, issued Thursday, aims to support what the commissioner described as “weird space stuff,” or emergent space ventures, such as orbital laboratories, private inhabitable spacecraft and in-space satellite repair.

How Will the Proposed Rule Support Next-Generation Space Operations?

If adopted, the commission would start formal proceedings to explore regulatory updates and identify additional spectrum bands that could support telemetry, tracking and command functions required to operate spacecraft safely.

Telemetry, tracking and command capabilities allow operators to control spacecraft and monitor performance in orbit, making spectrum access a critical component of space operations.

“America’s leadership in space relies on predictable spectrum resources. Nowhere is this more clear than when it comes to the cutting-edge space operations that come right out of sci-fi and into our modern reality,” Carr stated.

“Whether we’re talking about repairing a satellite in orbit or creating pharmaceutical solutions to our health care challenges in a space lab, these very real ventures will require very real resources, including secure radio signals for control and basic operations. Today’s proposal is the first step toward the spectrum abundance needed to give America’s space activities the predictable spectrum environment they need to thrive,” the official added.

The effort aligns with the FCC’s broader push to achieve spectrum abundance in outer space.

Why Is the FCC Working to Release 20,000 Megahertz of Spectrum?

In May, the commission issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to seek input on unlocking more than 20,000 megahertz of spectrum to support high-speed internet delivered from space.

The initiative examines expanding satellite connectivity across several underutilized spectrum bands located near existing satellite frequencies. Freeing up the spectrum bands could help enable next-generation satellite broadband services while strengthening U.S. leadership in the global space economy, the FCC said.

