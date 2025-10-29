The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a wide-ranging update of its satellite and earth-station licensing rules, aiming to streamline approvals and modernize decades-old regulations that govern U.S. space operations.

The agency said the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, or NPRM, it adopted Friday would rewrite the FCC’s legacy Part 25 satellite framework to a new Part 100. This forms the core of its “Final Frontiers” agenda to strengthen U.S. leadership in the global space economy.

What Are Covered in the Proposed Rules?

Adopted as part of the agency’s “Space Month,” the NPRM creates a new “licensing assembly line,” a modular system designed to accelerate application reviews by routing them according to each company’s specific needs. The FCC said the approach will increase predictability, speed up processing and give the agency more flexibility to focus on complex issues that require closer review.

The proposed rules would also simplify or replace many long-standing requirements, including those on surety bonds, license terms and modification approvals. A new nationwide earth-station license is being considered to cut administrative burdens.

In addition, the FCC is proposing light-touch safety measures, such as requiring satellite operators to share space situational awareness data to improve orbital safety. In keeping with its broader “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative, the agency also plans to eliminate outdated or unnecessary regulations.

Complementary FCC Efforts to Boost Space Sector

The NPRM follows several recent FCC efforts to bolster the space sector, including new rules that seek to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and address regulatory barriers to the ground-station-as-a-service business model. In addition, the agency has taken steps to expand the satellite broadband spectrum, protect Global Positioning System services and modernize low-Earth orbit regulations. The agency said it has also cleared a backlog of satellite applications and reduced processing times at record pace.

The FCC will accept public comments on the proposed rule changes after their publication in the Federal Register.