FCC Updates Decades-Old Satellite Spectrum Sharing Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has approved new rules for satellite spectrum-sharing to increase capacity for space-based broadband services and improve user performance, particularly in underserved areas.

The order replaces a decades-old regulatory framework that had limited the operation of non-geostationary orbit, or NGSO, satellite systems, aligning policy with advances in satellite technology and growing market dem cnbhand, FCC said Thursday.

Why Did the FCC Change the Satellite Spectrum-Sharing Rules?

The Equivalent Power Flux Density, or EPFD, established in the 1990s prevented interference with geostationary orbit, or GSO, satellites; however, those limits were based on earlier-generation system designs and no longer reflect the capabilities of modern satellite constellations.

“Technological advances now allow NGSO systems to use shared spectrum far more efficiently and to mitigate interference in ways that were not possible when EPFD limits were first implemented,” said FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty.

The legacy framework had effectively capped performance for low Earth orbit systems, restricting coverage, signal quality and overall capacity.

The new approach introduces performance-based protection criteria and builds on a framework for good-faith coordination, allowing GSO and NGSO operators to negotiate interference protections through voluntary agreements.

What Does the Update Mean for Satellite Broadband?

The changes could significantly expand satellite broadband network capacity, potentially increasing it several times over, while also lowering costs and improving reliability.

The move is expected to benefit consumers and businesses that rely on satellite connectivity, particularly in rural and remote areas where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited. It also positions satellite providers to compete more directly with cable and wireless broadband services.

“Wireless carriers are now competing for in-home subscribers. Cable companies are competing for wireless customers. And satellite is competing with both cable and wireless. Today’s FCC decision will help supercharge that competition while expanding our country’s technological leadership,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

How Does the Rule Advance FCC Spectrum Policy?

The rule change follows the FCC’s 2025 review of satellite spectrum-sharing regulations, specifically targeting the EPFD framework. It examined power restrictions in the Ku- and Ka-band frequencies and their impact on coverage, capacity and signal quality for next-generation satellite broadband.

The update aligns with the commission’s effort to expand spectrum access for emerging space capabilities. FCC leadership recently proposed to make additional spectrum available for next-generation space assets and operations.