The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX’s request to expand its constellation with the deployment and operation of second-generation Starlink satellites.

How Many Starlink Satellites Did the FCC Approve?

FCC said Friday that SpaceX plans to deploy an additional 7,500 satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet services, including mobile connectivity, on a global scale.

The decision doubles the number of second-generation Starlink satellites SpaceX is allowed to launch from the 7,500 that the FCC approved in December 2022 to 15,000.

What Capabilities Will Gen2 Starlink Satellites Provide?

SpaceX is also cleared to upgrade its Gen2 Starlink satellites with advanced form factors and capabilities and operate across a wide range of frequency bands, including Ku, Ka, V, E and W bands to support fixed satellite service and mobile satellite service operations.

The agency also authorized the company to operate most of the satellites closer to Earth to further reduce latency.

“By authorizing 15,000 new and advanced satellites, the FCC has given SpaceX the green light to deliver unprecedented satellite broadband capabilities, strengthen competition and help ensure that no community is left behind,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said.

In an emailed statement to PCMag, Tim Farrar, a satellite industry analyst, shared that the additional satellites will increase Starlink’s network capacity, especially in parts of the United States where demand is up to five times higher.

“It should allow for substantial growth in the US customer base, which is already likely closing in on 3 million subscribers,” Farrar explained. “And it will make it far less likely that Starlink encounters any congestion on the network from high levels of aircraft use near hubs, which was an area where Viasat claimed to have an advantage.”